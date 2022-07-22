ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Police: Driver arrested going 70 mph over the speed limit in North Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago


NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are reminding drivers to slow down after one driver was caught going 70 mph over the speed limit.

The driver was arrested on July 15 after officers caught them traveling 106 mph in an area where the speed limit is 35 mph, officials said.

Moments earlier, police say the same driver was stopped and cited for traveling at 73 mph in the 35 mph zone.

"Great job to NLVPD Traffic officers for making our streets safer," officials said.

Speeding is a recurring issue on Las Vegas roads, and valley police agencies have joined forces in recent weeks to crack down on it.

Investigators have determined speeding to be a factor in multiple recent fatal collisions, including one just this week in the northwest part of the valley.

Comments / 11

Greg Keller
3d ago

then do something about it that actually holds him accountable. put him out on the roadside picking up trash for about 3 months. take off the gloves and make a lasting consequence for this behavior.

Reply(1)
9
Lori Woo
3d ago

Should have shown his mug shot....its ugly. Thanks to Metro, NHP and All other surrounding agencies they are taking these people off the roads where they don't belong! Rage, ego, showing off, drugs and drinking or stupidity does not belong behind the wheel of any vehicle!! No way can others drive normal with someone like that swerving in and out of traffic without getting hit. Too many times I check my mirrors,use blinker to change lanes and boom someone is right there as I am! Where did they come from....it was clear when I checked?? This guy is 36 and apparently was angry and vengengeful after getting stopped the first time....he should have parked and got over it!! BYE!

Reply(1)
4
John Lundvall
2d ago

The car should have been impounded the first time cuz the second time he could have killed somebody and it would have been the police department's fault

Reply
2
 

L.A. Weekly

Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident on Pinto Lane [Las Vegas, NV]

LAS VEGAS, NV (July 22, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, one man was pronounced dead following a hit-and-run accident on Pinto Lane. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:48 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the on-ramp from I-15 to Pinto Lane. At this time, the events leading up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Friday, one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 10:19 p.m. on South Durango Drive and Edna Avenue. According to the witness statements, a 2015 Mazda 3 was heading southbound on South Durango Drive while a pedestrian was in the roadway at the intersection of Durango Drive and Edna Avenue, outside of any marked crosswalk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
