ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zak Williams Posts Sweet Tribute to His Dad Robin Williams for His Birthday

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o493d_0gp6jADs00

Click here to read the full article.

Zak Williams honored his dad, the late Robin Williams , in the sweetest way yesterday. The mental health advocate posted a picture of his famous dad on Twitter to commemorate what would have been his 71 st birthday .

“Happy 71st Birthday Dad!” Zak wrote. “I’ll be remembering you today as you would want to be remembered, in spandex. Miss you and love you always!”

He also shared an amazing throwback photo of the Mrs. Doubtfire actor, dressed in full-body spandex with a helmet and holding a yellow bicycle. He’s standing in front of the garage and looks like he’s about to go for a ride. The Good Morning, Vietnam star has a serious expression on his face with a hint of his iconic smile hiding just beneath the surface.

Williams died by suicide when he was 63 years old in August 2014. At the time, the Academy Award winning star of Good Will Hunting ’s publicist issued a statement, “Robin Williams passed away this morning. He has been battling severe depression of late. This is a tragic and sudden loss. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Zak, who shares Mickey, 3, and Zola, 1, with wife Olivia June, talked about the “generational” struggles with substance use disorder and mental health illness in a May 2021 interview in Oprah and Prince Harry’s the docu-series, The Me You Can’t See , per Oprah Daily .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by zak pym williams (@zakpym)

“I’ve experienced mental health issues my entire life,” Zak said in the docu-series. “I have obsessive compulsive disorder…I had really bad insomnia. I had a lot of energy and a racing mind, and I inherited that to some degree. As I became an adolescent, I found using alcohol and drugs helped me calm my mind.”

Zak explained he used cocaine “to calm down.” “I talked to my dad about it, and he was similar,” he said in the docu-series. “He would use uppers as a way of focusing and relaxing. I think where we really started to have a deeper, more profound understanding of one another was when he decided to stop drinking, which was around the time I first realized I had a problem.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by zak pym williams (@zakpym)

Williams shared Zak with his first wife, Valerie Velardi, and he also had Zelda, 32, and Cody, 30, with Marsha Garces Williams, to whom Williams was married from 1989-2010. At the time of his death, Williams was married to Susan Schneider.

In October 2021, Zelda spoke out after fans kept sending a video in which Jamie Costa recreated a scene of the late comedian on the set of Mork & Mindy.

“Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage,’ she wrote on Twitter. “I’ve seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential emotional support for people in distress. Call 988 or the previous 1-800-273-8255 if you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional distress.

Check out these celebrities who have experienced postpartum depression .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMDqp_0gp6jADs00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Marsha Garces Williams
Person
Jamie Costa
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Susan Schneider
People

Bindi Irwin Shares Grace Warrior's Adorable First TikTok Dance to Viral 'Jiggle Jiggle' Rap: Watch

On Saturday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a video on Instagram of daughter Grace Warrior practicing her first TikTok dance. The 15-month-old got some help from her mom, as well as uncle Robert Irwin, as she danced to the "Jiggle Jiggle" rap. The viral sound features an autotuned interview from documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux that was remixed on the platform by producers Duke & Jones.
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mork Mindy#Suicide Prevention#British Royal Family
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy

Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

TBT: Bradley Cooper Said Renée Zellweger Was the Reason He "Loved Coming to Work" Every Day

Who: Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and Grammy-winning artist Bradley Cooper, 47, and two-time Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, 53. How They Met: Cooper and Zellweger met while filming the supernatural thriller Case 39 in 2006. The movie didn't come out until three years later — shortly after Cooper's breakout success from The Hangover. Presumably the pair reconnected while making the press rounds, and began dating during Cooper's come-up.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy