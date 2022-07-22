ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Delusional’ stalker ordered to stay away from Claire Foy for five years

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Czti7_0gp6imbZ00
Claire Foy (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Claire Foy’s “delusional” stalker has been ordered to stay away from the actress for five years after sending her thousands of emails and knocking on her door.

The Crown star Ms Foy, 38, who played the young Queen in the first two series of the hit Netflix show, is said to have been targeted by Jason Penrose, 39, in November and December last year.

Penrose, who gave his address as Highgate Mental Health Centre, was accompanied by NHS workers at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday, where the full stalking protection order (SPO) was granted.

District Judge Michael Oliver said: “I am sure based on the evidence Mr Penrose has carried out acts associated with stalking.”

I am satisfied this order is necessary, this was sustained and repeated conduct due to a delusional belief Mr Penrose had about Ms Foy

District Judge Michael Oliver

He went on: “Thousands of emails were sent to Ms Foy and on one occasion he attended her address.”

Mr Oliver added: “I am satisfied this order is necessary, this was sustained and repeated conduct due to a delusional belief Mr Penrose had about Ms Foy.”

He said the order is “necessary” for Ms Foy, who is “entitled to protection from further acts of stalking”.

It was heard that Penrose has been “deemed fit for release” from the mental health centre.

Ella Crine, on behalf of the Metropolitan Police, applied for a full stalking protection order (SPO) against Penrose, saying his actions “affected her (Ms Foy’s) life”.

She said the stalking was a “deeply frightening experience” for the actress.

Police can apply at the magistrates’ court for a civil SPO to block alleged stalkers from contacting or approaching their alleged victims while a criminal investigation into their behaviour continues.

It was previously said in August and September 2021, Penrose sent an email to Ms Foy’s agent saying he was a film director and producer and wanted her to appear in his next film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1Zc5_0gp6imbZ00
Claire Foy starred in The Crown for two series (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Archive)

Ms Foy told her agent she did not know who he was, and from November 2 to mid-December, he sent more than 1,000 emails, contacted the actress’s sister and attended her address after finding out where it was, the court heard.

Emails were also sent to Ms Foy’s publicist, Emma Jackson.

Mr Oliver also said that after an interim SPO was granted in February, Penrose sent a letter and parcel later that month, breaching the restrictions.

The five-year-order prohibits Penrose from directly or indirectly contacting Ms Foy or Ms Jackson, and going to where they work or live.

There is also an exclusion zone covering all but five districts in the London borough of Camden.

He must also tell police of any device which can access the internet, social media accounts and telephones, allowing officers “reasonable access” to them.

Any breach of the order can be prosecuted as a criminal offence.

Mr Oliver told him: “You must comply with each and every restriction.”

Moira McFarlane, defending, had asked for a two-year order, saying: “I see no useful basis for a five-year period.”

Ms Foy, who has won a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, starred in Steven Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Unsane, and played Neil Armstrong’s wife Janet Shearon in the biopic of the astronaut, First Man.

Penrose is said to have sent Ms Jackson explicit emails, writing about “wanting her to be his girlfriend”, according to court papers.

In one, on November 2, he allegedly said: “I’m sorry I think Claire(‘s) policy should be not talking about any personal stuff in media and only creative business.”

Ms Jackson forwarded the emails to Ms Foy’s agent, who had also received messages but had blocked the account.

On December 17 last year, Ms Foy “called the police to report that Jason Penrose was outside her residence ringing on her doorbell constantly”, the papers said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
The Independent

'He could never quite grasp what he did wrong': Helen Mirren and that infamous Michael Parkinson interview

Helen Mirren fans have been celebrating the veteran actor on her 73rd birthday (Monday 25 July). Known for her work both on stage and screen, Mirren has been a major presence in the entertainment industry across a variety of genres – from Shakespearean comedies to action movies (Red and the Fast and Furious films) to her Oscar- and Bafta-winning portrayal of The Queen.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Warner death: The Omen and Titanic actor dies, aged 80

British actor David Warner has died, aged 80.Warner’s family shared the news “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart”.His death on Sunday (26 July) followed a cancer-related illness. At the time, he was at Denville Hall, a care home for figures from the entertainment world.Warner’s credits include horror film The Omen (1976) and 1997 blockbuster Titanic, in which he played Spicer Lovejoy, the sidekick to Billy Zane’s villainous character. In The Omen, which was one of Warner’s most famous roles, he played photographer Keith Jennings.His family said in a statement released to the BBC: “Over the past 18 months, he approached...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Steven Soderbergh
The Independent

Prince Harry wins bid to challenge Home Office ban on him paying for UK security

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements. Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.In a judgment on Friday, the High Court judge said the case could proceed, granting permission...
U.K.
The Independent

Mother guilty of killing 10-week-old daughter Lily-Mai

A mother has been found guilty of killing her 10-week-old daughter six days after the girl was discharged into her parents’ care against the advice of healthcare professionals.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture and a fatal head injury at the hands of Lauren Saint George, 25, hours after a home visit from a social worker.Saint George lost her temper before violently shaking Lily-Mai and pulling and twisting her leg on January 31 2018, it was alleged.Lily-Mai's death could almost definitely have been avoided if she had not been discharged into the care of two people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalkers#Delusional#Stalking#Crown#Nhs#The Metropolitan Police#Penros
The Independent

Major incident declared and public told to cancel barbecues as wildfires tear across southeast England

Firefighters battled a series of fierce “weather-related” wildfires across southeast England on Sunday, prompting the declaration of a major incident in Surrey.Both Surrey Fire and Rescue (SFR) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) issued pleas to the public to cancel any barbecue plans in a bid to prevent further outbreaks.Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland & disposing cigarettes correctly. Our firefighters & control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly. pic.twitter.com/0svNolGyba— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 24, 2022Firefighters were called...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘The gift that keeps on giving’: Photograph of Ben Affleck asleep with mouth open on honeymoon goes viral

Fans have reacted to a photograph of Ben Affleck on his honeymoon napping with his mouth agape.The actor was photographed mid-nap on a cruise on the Seine River in Paris, where he and his new wife Jennifer Lopez are spending their honeymoon.Affleck and Lopez married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 16 July.Since embarking on their honeymoon, the couple have been snapped by paparazzi near the Elysée Palace and at the restaurant Le Matignon, where they were joined by some of their children.One photo in particular, however, has attracted the attention of fans.Dressed in a navy shirt,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss really do hate each other. It’s the reality TV hit of the summer.

Does it matter, anymore, which one of them wins? Will anyone even know? The next election is only two years away, by which point anyone who watched the BBC leaderships debate will still be so haunted by the program’s first 15 seconds that they will be incapable of any meaningful interaction with the world around them.I’ve watched it over twenty times now and I still don’t get quite how they did it. The camera moves. Someone in the audience can be seen moving their hand on their lap. So it’s definitely real life. But the two people, one of whom...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s parents set to take treatment fight to European court

The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage aim to ask judges at the European Court of Human Rights to intervene after losing the latest round of a treatment fight in London, a lawyer says.Three Court of Appeal judges on Monday upheld a ruling by a High Court judge who had decided that doctors could lawfully stop treating Archie Battersbee.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee – who are separated but both live in Southend, Essex, had mounted an appeal bid and argued that Mr Justice Hayden had made errors after High Court hearing.A lawyer...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

761K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy