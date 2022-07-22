ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian politician drinks water from ‘holy’ river to prove it is clean, now hospitalised

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 3 days ago
The chief minister of a northern state in India has been hospitalised after he was filmed drinking water from a “holy” river to prove the water was clean.

Punjab minister Bhagwant Mann can be seen scooping up water from the Kali Bein river in Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi and drinking it.

Sources familiar with the incident said that Mr Mann was admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi with a severe stomach ache and allegedly hospitalised with an infection.

