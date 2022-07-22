ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia: We won’t take advantage of Ukraine grain deal

By David Harding
 3 days ago
Russian-flagged bulk carrier SV Nikolay is unloaded at Izmir port in Turkey (REUTERS)

Moscow has said it will abide by the rules of the grain agreement with Ukraine, signed in Istanbul on Friday.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country would not “take advantage” and militarily exploit the de-mining and opening of Ukrainian ports, which are part of a UN-brokered deal to restart vital grain exports.

“Russia has taken on the obligations that are clearly spelled out in this document. We will not take advantage of the fact that the ports will be cleared and opened. We have made this commitment,” Shoigu said on the Rossiya-24 state TV channel after the signing ceremony in Istanbul.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations, which could save millions from starvation by clearing the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain as well as Russian grain and fertiliser.

The moves end a stand-off that had threatened food security around the globe.s

“Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea,” Mr Guterres said. “A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.”

“You have overcome obstacles and put aside differences to pave the way for an initiative that will serve the common interests of all,” he said, addressing the Russian and Ukrainian representatives.

Immediately after the deal was signed, the US said it would work to hold Russia accountable for implementing the deal.

The United States also wants China to stop stockpiling grain and offer more to meet global humanitarian aid needs, James O’Brien, head of the US State Department’s Office of Sanctions Coordination, told reporters.

Comments / 2

POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Us State Department#Russian#Defence#Ukrainian#Un#The United Nations
MILITARY
POLITICS
EUROPE
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICS
