ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Long-tailed macaques captured from wild as species listed as endangered for the first time

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beKQQ_0gp6iXJY00

Long-tailed macaques have been listed as “endangered” for the first time, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has said.

Footage released by campaign group Action for Primates shows the monkeys being captured in the wild.

Researchers cited the monkeys being captured for research purposes and human consumption as some of the main reasons why they are at risk.

Residential and commercial development and agriculture were also listed as threats by the IUCN.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Species#Action For Primates#Iucn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
IFLScience

First Ever Confirmed Sighting Of Living Sato's Beaked Whale Made Near Japan

Whispers of a rare and elusive whale were met, at last, by confirmation of a new species in 2019 when the Sato’s beaked whale (Berardius minimus) came onto the scene. However, the discovery was made based on carcasses as nobody had ever actually made a positive ID from a living Sato's beaked whale before. That was, until now.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagles Try To Fight Off Mother Brown Bear Who Ravages Nest For Eaglets

Here we have some incredibly rare and raw footage, of two of the most ruthless creatures in all of the wilderness. We’re talking about a bald eagle, and a mother brown bear. When it comes to protecting her cubs, mama bear is going to do whatever she can at all costs to keep them safe and healthy, until she lets them go off on their own after about 3 years.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

761K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy