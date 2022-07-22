ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Marcus Mumford Announces First Solo Tour for Fall

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Marcus Mumford has announced a fall tour — his first as a solo artist outside of Mumford and Sons — that will take him to 31 cities in North America over a two-month period, starting Sept. 19 in Boulder and wrapping up Nov. 10 in Toronto.

The tour dates consist mostly of gigs at historic theaters like New York’s Beacon (Nov. 7), L.A.’s Wiltern (Sept. 30), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (Oct. 30), the Chicago Theatre (Oct. 24) and Seattle’s Paramount (Sept. 26), along with a few dates at super-sized clubs of note like Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa (Oct. 17). He’ll join the bill at two festivals along the way — the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas will be one of his first stops (Sept. 24), followed by the Austin City Limits Festival (Oct. 9).

Danielle Ponder will be the opening act for the first half of the tour, Sept. 19-Oct. 14, with the A’s as support on the second half, Oct. 17-Nov. 10. (See the full itinerary below.)

Although it’s not officially part of the tour, a select few fans will get a preview of his solo music in a one-off show this weekend, as he will be hosting a special “Marcus Mumford and Friends” gig at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, RI Saturday night — an “aftershow” that will be put on in conjunction with the Newport Folk Festival.

For the regular tour dates, a presale for fan club members will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, to be followed by a general on-sale July 29 at 10 local time.

The tour is in support of his forthcoming debut solo album, “(Self-titled),” which comes out Sept. 16 on Capitol. The collection was produced by Blake Mills and includes Brandi Carlile, Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers as guest vocalists.

A single, “Cannibal,” has already been released, with a one-take smartphone music video directed by Steven Spielberg (the filmmaker’s first) having come out this week. See that video here. The singer-songwriter also premiered another track from the video, which he co-wrote with Carlile, at her L.A. Greek shows in June; watch that performance here.

The full Mumford fall tour itinerary:

9/19

9/20

9/24

9/26

9/27

9/30

10/4

10/6

10/7

10/9

10/10

10/11

10/14

10/16

10/17

10/18

10/20

10/21

10/22

10/24

10/25

10/26

10/28

10/29

10/30

11/1

11/2

11/3

11/5

11/7

11/8

11/10

Boulder, CO

Denver, CO

Las Vegas, NV

Seattle, WA

Portland, OR

Los Angeles, CA

Ventura, CA

El Cajon, CA

Phoenix, AZ

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Dallas, TX

New Orleans, LA

Austin, TX

Tulsa, OK

Kansas City, MO

Milwaukee, WI

Madison, WI

Saint Paul, MN

Chicago, IL

Detroit, MI

Louisville, KY

Durham, NC

Atlanta, GA

Nashville, TN

Asheville, NC

Washington, DC

Philadelphia, PA

Portland, ME

New York, NY

Boston, MA

Toronto, ON

Fox Theatre

Paramount Theatre

iHeartRadio Music Festival

The Paramount Theatre

Keller Auditorium

The Wiltern

Majestic Ventura Theatre

The Magnolia

The Van Buren

ACL Fest

White Oak Music Hall

Majestic Theatre

Orpheum Theater

ACL Fest

Cain’s Ballroom

Midland Theatre

The Pabst Theater

The Sylvee

Palace Theatre

Chicago Theatre

The Fillmore Detroit

Brown Theatre

Durham Performing Arts Center

The Eastern

Ryman Auditorium

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

The Anthem

The Met Philadelphia

State Theater

Beacon Theatre

Wang Theatre – Boch Center

Massey Hall

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Jordan Peele Shuts Down Fan Who Called Him the Best Horror Director of All Time: I Won’t ‘Tolerate John Carpenter Slander’

“Nope” director Jordan Peele thought it might be taking things a little too far when a fan proposed he could be the best horror director of all time. “I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time?” wrote comic book creator Adam Ellis Wednesday morning on Twitter. “Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can’t.”
MOVIES
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Panther 2’ First Trailer Unveils Marvel’s Emotional Return to Wakanda and War With Namor

Marvel is bringing fans back to Wakanda in the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”‘. The trailer is strung together with a lyrical motif of “We gonna be alright” from Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” moving between images of Wakanda’s aquatic environments, futuristic technology and what appears to be a funeral with crowds of Wakandans dressed in white.
MOVIES
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Boulder, CO
Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Boulder, CO
GMA

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce North American dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced this week that they will return to North American stages for the first time since 2016 starting in February of 2023. The band will kick off their 2023 world tour with 31 U.S. dates starting Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and will wrap things up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before launching their previously announced European leg.
TAMPA, FL
Rolling Stone

Watch Joni Mitchell Surprise Newport Folk Festival With Her First Full Set In Over 20 Years

Click here to read the full article. “I just realized, Joni’s the least nervous person up here,” exclaimed Brandi Carlile halfway through a history Newport Folk Festival set that paid tribute to Joni Mitchell, in her first full set-length concert appearance in two decades. Over 13 songs, Mitchell, who last appeared at the festival 53 years ago, in 1969, held court as a star-studded crew of musicians (Carlile, Blake Mills, Lucius, Wynonna, Celisse, Taylor Goldsmith, Marcus Mumford, and many more) sat around on couches on-stage playing a mix of her favorite oldies (“Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Love Potion No....
MUSIC
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Wolfe
Person
Blake Mills
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Marcus Mumford
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Music Hall#Pabst Theater#Orpheum Theater#The Chicago Theatre#Paramount#Cain S Ballroom
Stereogum

Ciara – “Jump”

Just a few days ago, Ciara announced a new record deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records in partnership with her label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Through this new partnership, the pop titan and dancer is set to release her eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks. Today, we’re getting her first new single since 2020’s “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean. The new track is called “Jump,” and Ciara will share its music video tomorrow at 12pm ET.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
101.1. The Wiz

Black Don’t Crack: Ashanti’s Beaming Smile And Glowing Skin Confuses Comedians Courtney Bee, Kim Hylton, And Gray Rizzy

On this episode of Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, Kim Hylton, and Gray Rizzy dissect the youthful, effervescent glow of singer and actress Ashanti. If you look up ageless in the dictionary, you’ll see Ashanti’s perfectly toned physique and bright smile beaming back at you. The Grammy-Award-winning artist has blessed us with hits for over 20 years, and she looks just as good now as she did when she first stepped onto the music scene. In addition to supplying us with chart-topping hits, the singer serves top-tier style in the fashion department. Her red carpet appearances can rival any 20-something in the industry, and that is a blessing. So what’s her secret? Ashanti has proven to be unproblematic. Her ability to stay in the public eye with nothing but positive vibes surrounding her is clearly the formula to her successful career and a youthful glow.
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy