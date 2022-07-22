ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

ITVX to Get 400 Hours of Content From Anime Ltd, CBS Reality – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AJ69_0gp6i5vh00

Click here to read the full article.

STREAMING

The U.K.’s ITV has signed an agreement with Glaswegian-based Anime Ltd , the largest independent anime licensor in the U.K., which will make its upcoming streamer ITVX the free-to-air home of 500 episodes and 200 hours of anime television series and films. The collection will include “Escaflowne,” “Lupin III Part 6,” “Megalobox,” Shinichiro Watanabe’s “Cowboy Bebop” and Hideaki Anno’s “Gunbuster.”

An additional deal involves the launch of True Crime U.K. from CBS Reality . Drawing from the library of CBS Reality, the factual entertainment channel in the U.K. popular amongst adult women, the service will provide ITVX with an additional 200 hours of true crime content at launch, and a further 50 hours in 2023. Titles include “Descent of a Serial Killer,” four series presented by renowned investigative journalist and criminologist Donal MacIntyre, two series of “The Real Prime Suspect” hosted by former detective Jackie Malton, the inspiration behind drama series “Prime Suspect,” “New Scotland Yard Files,” all of which are original programs from the CBS Reality library, along with three series of popular show “Medical Detectives.”

These agreements also mark the first advertising revenue sharing deals for ITVX, a way by which ITV will be bringing on a range of third-party content.

COMMISSIONS

Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. has commissioned three true crime series, as well as the return of Quest Red ’s “Deadliest Mums & Dads” for season 2. “The Swindlers” (working title) is a 6×60′ docu-series produced by Crackit Productions Ltd that examines audacious stories of brazen and ruthless serial swindlers who charmed and manipulated their way into the lives and wallets of their victims. The series, which will flip between the perspective of the swindlers and that of their victims, will air on Quest Red early next year. Also produced by Crackit, “Deadliest Mums & Dads” season 2, will be released on Quest Red in September. Each of the episodes will focus on a different harrowing story of parents who murdered their own children.

5×60′ documentary series “Dead Fake” (working title), is an exploration of fraudsters faking their own death and where true-crime meets intrepid caper, produced by Man Alive Entertainment. The series will launch on Discovery+ in early 2023. “Michael Sams: Kidnapper Killer” is a Candour-produced 1×60 documentary’ featuring never-before-heard audio tape of Sams — who murdered 18-year-old Julie Dart and then kidnapped estate agent, Stephanie Slater — once labelled ‘The Other Yorkshire Ripper,’ secretly recorded whilst he was in a high-security prison. The series will drop on Discovery+ in the U.K. on July 30. The series were ordered for Discovery+ by Clare Laycock and commissioned by Charlotte Reid. Executive producers for Warner Bros. Discovery are Deirdre Dowling, Romy Page and Matt Reid.

FESTIVAL

The Oscar qualifying Hollyshorts Film Festival ‘s 18th edition takes place Aug. 11- 20 as a hybrid edition at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood and virtually through the official festival streaming platform Bitpix. Films include “Five Cents,” starring Brian Cox; “Aurinko In Adagio,” produced By Lena Waithe; “Life And Debt,” starring Rosario Dawson; “Bainne,” directed By Jack Reynor and starring Will Poulter; “North Star,” featuring Kevin Bacon, Colman Domingo, Laura Innes, Chris Sheffield and Malcolm Gets; “Thoughts And Prayers,” starring Zachary Levi; “Be Careful What You Wish For,” featuring June Squibb and Ed Asner ; “Still Rolling Papers,” featuring Wiz Khalifa; “The One,” directed by Nina Dobrev, starring Madeline Brewer and Indya Moore; “Tara Messenger Of Death,” starring Margaret Cho; “Color Me Jane,” starring Penn Badgley; “Don’t Worry, It’s Gonna Be OK,” directed By Izabel Pakzad and produced by James Franco; and “Celebritas Ex Machina,” featuring Dolph Lundgren, Sean Astin and Danny Trejo.

The winners of HollyShorts’ three top prizes will be eligible for nomination at the 2023 Oscars. Six HollyShorts films were nominated for the 2022 Oscars with wins for Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed’s “The Long Goodbye” and Ben Proudfoot’s “The Queen Of Basketball.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Walking Dead’ Movie Replaced by Limited Series Starring Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira

Click here to read the full article. The “Walking Dead” universe just got bigger. A spinoff series centered around Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne Hawthorne is set at AMC+, the two actors revealed in a surprise appearance at the last-ever “The Walking Dead” San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday. The limited series will consist of six episodes and is expected to premiere next year. Scott Gimple will serve as showrunner, and Lincoln and Gurira are executive producers. The spinoff is going forward in place of the previously announced “Walking Dead” films, which were set to be led by Lincoln....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Simpsons’ Season 34 to Parody ‘It,’ ‘Ellen,’ ‘Death Note’ and Feature Guest Melissa McCarthy

Click here to read the full article. Krusty the Clown as Pennywise, Stephen King’s evil character from “It,” has become a popular tattoo image. Now, it will become part of “The Simpsons” canon. One of this fall’s two “Treehouse of Horror” episodes will be full-length parody of “It,” “The Simpsons” exec producer Matt Selman revealed on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. As previously reported, “The Simpsons” will air a double dose of “Treehouse of Horror” episodes this upcoming 34th season. That marks the first time in the show’s history there have been two “Treehouse”-branded episodes in a single Halloween. The first...
TV SERIES
Variety

A British Asian Family Is On the ‘Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ in Indie Comedy ‘The Effects of Lying’ (EXCLUSIVE)

British independent comedy feature “The Effects of Lying” has completed post-production and will be screened for distributors at BAFTA. Based on a script by James Hey (“Doctors”), and directed by Isher Sahota (“Hollyoaks”), the film follows a dutiful husband and loving father whose life falls apart when decades of festering secrets are exposed and he’s forced to face up to who he really is. The cast includes Ace Bhatti (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Line of Duty”), Laila Rouass (“Holby City,” “Spooks”), Navin Chowdhry (“The End of the F***ing World,” “Our Girl”), Shaheen Khan (“Mogul Mowgli”), Lauren Patel (“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”), Adam Bregman (“Tolkien,” “Genius”) and Mark Williams (the Harry Potter franchise).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donal Macintyre
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Ed Asner
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Hideaki Anno
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Penn Badgley
Variety

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: Louis Meets Lestat and Is ‘Laid Down With the Devil’ in Anne Rice Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for “Interview With the Vampire,” out of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of “The Walking Dead,” with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Black Panther 2’ First Trailer Unveils Marvel’s Emotional Return to Wakanda and War With Namor

Marvel is bringing fans back to Wakanda in the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”‘. The trailer is strung together with a lyrical motif of “We gonna be alright” from Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” moving between images of Wakanda’s aquatic environments, futuristic technology and what appears to be a funeral with crowds of Wakandans dressed in white.
MOVIES
Variety

Chuck Lorre and Wife Arielle Lorre to Separate

Chuck Lorre, the producer behind “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men” and many other TV hits, is separating from his wife of nearly four years, Arielle Lorre. The two were married in September 2018. Arielle Lorre is a lifestyle influencer who is known for her active presence on Instagram and YouTube with a focus on health and wellness. The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement to Variety.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Reality#Itvx#Glaswegian#Anime Ltd#Warner Bros
Variety

Laura Linney Bids Farewell to ‘Ozark’ and Hello to the Walk of Fame

On July 25, Laura Linney is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s exactly the kind of high-profile status symbol Wendy Byrde might finagle to burnish her place among Tinseltown’s most successful and respected, except that the actor earned the honor precisely for playing the master manipulator on “Ozark” (and dozens of other unforgettable roles) so convincingly. Recognition coincides with the end of the acclaimed Netflix series, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and three Emmys for the final season. After decades of showing the strength of tender characters and the tenderness of strong ones, earning a star immortalizes Linney’s complexity, versatility and febrile intelligence.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Comic-Con Trailer Gives First Look at Rocket’s Origins, Adam Warlock and More

Click here to read the full article. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” got its first look at Marvel Studios’ massive San Diego Comic Con panel on Saturday. Filmmaker James Gunn appeared at Comic-Con to debut the official first trailer. The director confirmed again that “Vol. 3” is the definitive end of his “Guardians” story, adding, “This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.” In the trailer for “Vol. 3,” Gamora no longer remembers her fellow Guardian crew members. The trailer also teases Rocket’s origin and an all-gold, super-buff Adam...
MOVIES
Variety

Two New ‘Avengers’ Movies, Including ‘Secret Wars,’ to End MCU Phase 6 in 2025

Click here to read the full article. Get ready for some Secret Wars. Marvel Studios’ second endgame came into sharper focus on Saturday during the company’s blockbuster presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Studio chief Kevin Feige announced that two new “Avengers” films will end Phase 6: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” in theaters May 2, 2025, and “Avengers: Secret Wars,” in theaters November 7, 2025. The announcement makes clear that the multiversal shenanigans of “Loki,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” are leading the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a cataclysmic crossover event to end all crossover events...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mayans M.C.’ Renewed for Season 5 at FX

Rev up those engines, bikers. FX has renewed its drama series “Mayans M.C.” for a fifth season. The announcement comes a little over one month after the program aired its Season 4 finale. The network shared the news Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con with a statement by series...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings Will Keep Splitting Host Duties

Click here to read the full article. At last, there’s a solution to the ongoing question of which host — Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings —  will ultimately lead “Jeopardy!” The answer: Both. Sony Pictures Entertainment has entered into long-term deals that will have the two hosts continue to split duties on the popular syndicated game show, according to a person familiar with the matter, while retaining Bialik to host primetime editions of the show as well as the new “Celebrity Jeopardy!” show expected to start up at ABC. With Sony eager to boost more versions of the program, this person...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Nabs 172 Million Views in 24 Hours, One of Marvel’s Biggest (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser trailer nabbed 172 million views in its first 24 hours, becoming one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s top trailer debuts for a superhero movie, a source close to Marvel confirmed the viewership number to Variety. The “Wakanda Forever” teaser’s viewership nearly doubled the 88 million views the original “Black Panther” teaser garnered in 2017. The teaser also set social media ablaze, with topics relating to “Black Panther” garnering over 893,000 mentions. Chadwick Boseman, Namor, Shuri, T’Challa, Ryan Coogler and Angela Bassett all became national trending topics after the teaser’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Opens to No. 1 With $44 Million

Click here to read the full article. Audiences responded with a resounding “yep” to Jordan Peele’s science-fiction thriller “Nope,” which topped the box office with its $44 million debut. Those ticket sales were slightly behind projections of $50 million and fall in between the results of Peele’s first two films, 2017’s “Get Out” (which opened to $33 million) and 2019’s “Us” (which opened to $71 million). “Nope” may not have cemented a new box office record for Peele, but it demonstrates the director’s popularity at the movies and marks a strong start for an original, R-rated horror film. In fact, “Nope” stands...
MOVIES
Variety

With a 2023 Slate Hobbled by Controversial Stars, Warner Bros. and DC Stick to 2022 Titles in Muted Comic-Con Appearance

For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Winning Time’ Executive Producer Rodney Barnes Renews Overall Deal With HBO

Click here to read the full article. Rodney Barnes has renewed his overall deal with HBO for a further three years, Variety has learned. Barnes most recently worked as a writer and executive producer on the premium cabler’s hit series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” Barnes was credited with co-writing nine episodes of the show’s 10-episode first season. The show was renewed for a second season in April, with Barnes continuing on with the show as writer and executive producer. Under the terms of the deal, Barnes will continue to develop, write, and produce shows in a variety of formats...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy