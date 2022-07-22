ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Week of criticisms and revelations over Home Office’s handling of migrant crisis

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2samwK_0gp6hWT200
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent. (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

The Home Office’s response to the migrant crisis has been the focus of a series of critical reports and revelations about its policies this week.

The latest news, that Britain stands to lose £120 million it has paid to Rwanda if its plan to deport migrants is ruled unlawful by the courts, came against a backdrop of court disclosures about the controversial policy as well as several reports containing damning findings and rising crossing numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNR2Y_0gp6hWT200
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Here are the developments so far:

– Monday

The Commons Home Affairs Committee found there was “no evidence” the Rwanda policy was acting as a deterrent.

Last week, Home Secretary Priti Patel pulled out of being questioned by MPs and then declined the committee’s requests to appear in front of them before Parliament’s summer recess.

More than 15,000 people were recorded arriving in the UK in 2022 so far – almost double the number recorded this time last year (7,735).

– Tuesday

A High Court hearing revealed the Foreign Office had advised against the Government sending migrants to Rwanda over human rights concerns.

Several asylum seekers, the Public and Commercial Services union and charities Care4Calais, Detention Action and Asylum Aid are challenging the legality of the Home Office policy, with the next court hearings due in September and October.

The first deportation flight was grounded in June amid legal challenges and subsequent court hearings have raised the prospect this may not be attempted again until the winter.

Some migrants issued with Rwanda removal directions have already been released from immigration detention because, as yet, another flight has not been scheduled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003bHg_0gp6hWT200
Home Secretary Priti Patel (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Since Ms Patel signed the deal with the east African nation, more than 1,000 migrants have crossed the Channel.

– Wednesday

The Home Secretary pledged to overhaul Border Force, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided should relinquish responsibility for tackling crossings in April. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is now leading the operation.

It came after a review, commissioned by Ms Patel and carried out by former Australian immigration minister Alexander Downer, found the Home Office agency was performing at a “suboptimal level” and stretching its resources in an “unsustainable and highly inefficient way”.

There were “significant systemic challenges” and it appeared to be “struggling to get out of a cycle of crisis management, reacting to the last challenge and bracing itself for the next, regardless of how predictable the next challenge may be”. Border Force may have been “counter-productive” in how it dealt with Channel crossings, the report added.

Crossings paused for the first time after a 12-day stretch of migrant arrivals, the longest consecutive run so far this year. Some 2,218 made the crossing between July 8 and July 19.

Meanwhile it emerged a drone brought in by the Government in a bid to curb Channel crossings was reportedly found floating in the sea by fishermen after it malfunctioned.

– Thursday

Chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal finds the Home Office response to the surge in Channel crossings is “poor” and the “system is overwhelmed”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpdaZ_0gp6hWT200
David Neal, independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI Corporate Services/PA) (PA Media)

The problems arose mainly due to a “refusal” by the Government department to move from an “emergency response to what has rapidly become steady state, or business as usual”, he said.

At the same time the Refugee Council said the number of asylum seekers “languishing” in hotels almost trebled during the course of last year.

Home Office data obtained by the charity showed by December more than 200 hotels were in use and around 10% (about 2,500) of those staying in them were children.

Nearly £5 million a day is spent on housing asylum seekers in hotels.

– Friday

The Rwandan government confirmed it has received £120million from the UK – the entire initial payment for the agreement signed by the UK in April – and said the funds are already “committed”, with some money spent on preparations for arrivals.

Officials said they were “determined” to make the deal work and would seek “solutions” if courts do bar the plan from going ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000

A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Downer
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Rwanda cannot stop migrants leaving and attempting fresh journeys to UK

Rwandan authorities will not be able to stop migrants leaving the country and attempting new journeys back to the UK, officials have admitted.Speaking to a press conference on Friday, Rwanda’s lead legal negotiator on the partnership said it was “not a prison state”.Doris Uwicyeza Picard, chief adviser to the country’s justice ministry, said: “Everybody who wishes to leave can leave. “We also have mechanisms in place to ensure safe relocation to their country of origin or any other country where they would have a right to residence.”Rwanda will not be facilitating journeys back to the UK, and will only offer...
IMMIGRATION
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Crisis#Uk#The Home Office#Parliament#The Foreign Office
International Business Times

Venezuelan Refugee Women Face Increasing Violence In Colombia, Peru -Amnesty

Venezuelan refugee women face rising gender-based violence in Peru and Colombia, as governments are not guaranteeing their "right to a life free of violence," Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday. Since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013, more than 6 million Venezuelans have fled due to...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals

An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘A spit in the face’: Ukraine condemns attack on Odesa hours after grain deal

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed a deal to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced the strikes as a “spit in the face” of Turkey and the United Nations, who had brokered the agreements.Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure, and Ukrainian air defences brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. It didn’t specify the damage or say whether the strikes had caused casualties.“It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking...
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Second NATO Leader to Resign in a Week

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will resign from his position on Thursday, becoming the second NATO leader to resign over the past seven days. Draghi announced his resignation after a political party in his ruling coalition, called the 5-Star Movement, failed to support him in a parliamentary confidence vote earlier on Thursday over his plan to address rising living costs, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ten of 19 workers rescued over two weeks after they went missing near India-China border

Authorities in India have rescued 10 of 19 labourers who went missing on 5 July from a construction site in Arunachal Pradesh, a northeastern state sharing its border with China. Two of the labourers, identified as Kholebuddin Sheik and Shamil Sheik, were rescued by a team of the State Disaster Response Force on Sunday.Found near Huri village in the Damin circle of the district, they were said to have lost their way and were wandering in dense forest for days.Gejum Basar, officer-in-charge of Koloriang police station, told East Mojo that their health condition is critical “and doctors have advised to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Electronic tags are making us anxious and create stigma, say foreign criminals... but many of them aren't even being monitored because of shortage of devices

Foreign criminals are whining that electronic tags are causing them 'anxiety and stigma'. But many aren't being monitored due to a shortage of devices. A report by David Neal, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, says tagged crooks were 'concerned how they would be perceived in society' and found the devices 'big and bulky'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tory hopefuls go head-to-head on immigration: Rishi Sunak defends crackdown plans after his campaign suggested migrants could be housed on cruise ships while Liz Truss vows to take on ECHR and 'not cower' to the court that blocked Rwanda plan

Rishi Sunak has doubled down on his support for the Government's Rwanda deportation policy - saying 'no option is off the table' to make it work if he becomes Prime Minister. The former Chancellor used a pool broadcast interview to elaborate on how he would tackle Channel crossings in small boats as both he and leadership rival Liz Truss try to woo Conservative members.
IMMIGRATION
Reason.com

Biden Extends Temporary Status for Some Venezuelan Refugees, Offers No Protections for Recent Arrivals

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that the U.S. government will extend its Temporary Protected Status designation for Venezuelan migrants, providing legal protections through March 2024 for over 343,000 Venezuelans who have come to the United States amid a major economic downturn and political turmoil in the oil-rich South American nation.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

761K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy