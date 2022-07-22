ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State TE’S Johnson, Strange, C Scruggs Named to Watch Lists

By Joe Smeltzer
nittanysportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Penn State tight ends Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange were named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list, and center Juice Scruggs was named as a player to watch for the Dave...

nittanysportsnow.com

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State in Final 4 for 2023 EDGE Dylan Gooden

Dylan Gooden, a Class of 2023 four-star EDGE out of Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, who is committing Aug. 9, has narrowed his school choice down to four, and Penn State made the cut. Penn State is in the running along with Maryland, Rutgers and Virginia...
OLNEY, MD
nittanysportsnow.com

Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: July 24

Update (5:04 p.m.)- **Luca Puccinelli (2024) will be at Penn State for Lasch Bash weekend. Puccinelli (6-foot-6, 235 pounds) is a three-star tight end from Benedictine High School in Richmond, Virginia. Update (10:17 a.m.)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to Jason Robinson (2024), a four-star receiver from Long...
PENN, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State students will see biggest tuition hike since 2010

YORK - A Penn State trustees committee has recommended the highest single-year increase in student tuition rates in more a decade. The increases moved by the board’s Finance, Business and Capital Planning Committee today - which still needs passage by the full board Friday - calls for a 5% hike in rates for students attending Penn State’s University Park campus in State College this fall, and 2% increases through the university’s chain of branch campuses around the state.
PENN, PA
WJAC TV

HoopsFest celebrates 20 years

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — Basketballers filled the streets of downtown Altoona -- and some hoops -- Saturday as part of the 20th annual HoopsFest. 15 teams played in the three-on-three basketball tournament's first year, organizer Jim Kilmartin told us. This year, he said there were over 200 teams, with kids as young as 7 and folks as old as their sixties playing. Teams traveled from a number of states just to participate.
ALTOONA, PA
Newswatch 16

Go Joe's 25th Anniversary Bike Ride kicks off in Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Go Joe 25 kicked off Monday morning in Lycoming County. Joe Snedeker will start his ride in Jersey Shore at the park next to the river. He will ride through Williamsport (Bowmans Field), Loyalsock, Montoursville, Muncy, Montgomery (Fire Company Field across from Montgomery Park), Watsontown, Milton, Lewisburg, and Sunbury.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Person
Dave Rimington
WTAJ

Allegheny Porage Railroad hosting Charles Dickens event

GALLITZIN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Portage Railroad is hosting another “Evening on the Summit” Saturday with a focus on Charles Dickens. The show, presented by Doug Bosley, will be about Charles Dickens and his 1842 Trip to America and will take place at the Visitor Center Theater. The program is free and will start […]
PORTAGE, PA
PhillyBite

Visiting The Horseshoe Curve Near Altoona PA

In addition to the Railroaders Memorial Museum, the region offers numerous opportunities to learn about railroad history. The museum is housed in the historic Mechanics Building of the Pennsylvania Railroad. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A popular attraction in the area is the Everett Railroad Company, which is about seven miles south of Altoona in Hollidaysburg. Visitors can enjoy themed train rides and regular tourist trains throughout the year.
ALTOONA, PA
beltmag.com

Breezewood, Pennsylvania: The Most American Place on Earth

The meme-able turnpike is a nexus of American culture. Just a bit over thirty miles above the Mason-Dixon Line, where South kisses North and the East parts with the West, there is a rare breach in the Interstate Highway System, where motorists traveling I-70—either from or onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike—are forced into an intentionally generated cosmic vortex, an interdimensional portal in the unincorporated non-place of Breezewood, Pennsylvania. This segment of U.S. Route 30 is an awkward, unnecessary, doubled-back stretch of no-man’s land regulated by traffic-lights and lined with the commercial detritus of late capitalist dystopian American neoliberalism. In recent years, a 2008 photo of the strip has been immortalized in meme form, though even more official channels recognize how dystopian the place is, with the official website of the U.S. Department of Transportation noting that “Many a motorist… after giving thanks to a higher authority for their blessings, has asked a lower authority to ensure a very warm spot in the afterlife for the highway engineers who conceived this design.”
BREEZEWOOD, PA
#American Football#College Football#The Dave Rimington Trophy#The Rimington Trophy
WTAJ

Independent film series continues in Brockway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Northern Appalachian Film Collective (NAFCo) is continuing its independent film summer series with its second event in Brockway. Admission is free for the next Rock’n’Reel festival on Saturday, July 30 at Fernwood Farmstead. Gates open at 4 p.m. with live music starting at 5 p.m. until dark. Independent movies will show at an outdoor screen until 11 p.m.
BROCKWAY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Charges of 'acts to annoy,' harassment for Mill Hall woman

Liberty Township, Pa. — State Police at Mansfield issued non-traffic harassment citation on July 13 to a woman for sharing revealing photos of another person on social media. Roxanne Barton, 37, of Mill Hall was arrested by officer Brandon Wilson on July 13 just after 10 a.m. She was cited for charges of harassment/acts to annoy with Magesterial District Judge Robert Repard. Her case is currently awaiting a plea. Barton is accused of posting revealing photos of a 25-year-old male on social media. Docket sheet
MILL HALL, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating wallet theft in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Patton Township Police Department is investigating a wallet theft from Target on July 2. Police say that on July 2, the suspected woman (pictured below) used a credit card from the stolen wallet to spend $406 at the North Atherton Street Walmart. The woman is described as a white, middle-aged […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

