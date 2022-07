The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) has named Katie Pfohl as the museum’s associate curator of contemporary art. Pfohl has served as the curator of modern and contemporary art at the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) since 2015. During her tenure there, she curated almost 30 exhibitions; acquired or commissioned over 100 works of art by local, national, and international artists for NOMA’s collection; worked collaboratively on innovative educational programming and community outreach; and reinstalled the museum’s 20th century and contemporary galleries.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO