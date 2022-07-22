ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “ Everything Everywhere All at Once ” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project.

“I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a little movie that could … and [we] were able to tell a multiverse story that really touched people. What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you.”

Granted, Curtis did admit to possibly wanted to stir up “a little friendly competition” between the two multiverse movies. Would the actor ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? She wouldn’t be against it, although she said it’s doubtful she would be approached.

“Honestly, I can’t imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust,” Curtis said. “But I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would [work with Marvel]. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!”

“But, I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman,” she added. “I’m afraid if I do a Marvel movie, they’re going to stick dots all over me and make me act by myself in a warehouse somewhere. ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was the absolutely most unexpected, delightful experience maybe of my career, just because the expectations were so low and I was so free in the work and just had a blast making it. And there was no green screen!”

Next up for Curtis is the horror trilogy finale “Halloween Ends,” in theaters October 14.

Comments / 204

Ismail Troxler
3d ago

Oh pu-lease. With all the make-up, deep faking and traditional stunt doubles? They can give Jamie Lee Curtis a spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! You have my vote! Good luck Jamie!

J. Criswell
3d ago

Not to mention there are characters in the Marvel universe that's been around since the beginning of time itself that are celestial beings are cosmic entities and she would be great for madame Webb who was a big part of the spider man verse

Joe Aldridge
2d ago

Jamie is in a league of Her own! I don't care what her age, she is witty charming absolutely hilarious and still very very sexy!

Variety

