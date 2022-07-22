ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

On this day in history, FDR's effort to pack the Supreme Court failed badly

By Kerry J. Byrne
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Franklin D. Roosevelt’s effort to pack the Supreme Court with as many as six new justices was rejected by the Democrat-controlled Senate on this day in American history 85 years ago — July 22, 1937. FDR was buoyed by a huge victory over Republican challenger and...

