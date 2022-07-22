ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Marcie

By Noah Holloway
 3 days ago

July 22th– Meet Marcie!

Marcie is a 4-5 year-old spayed female.

She is a pretty laid back puppy and very well trained.

She’s not as active as most dogs but she is still going to be by your side.

If you’re interested in Marcie, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

Two women discover they're sisters with DNA match after 44 years

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – As children, their lives crossed paths dozens, if not hundreds of times. They graduated from the same school, had the same teachers, and even knew some mutual friends. But Karen Arden and Korina Sherman didn’t know they were sisters for nearly 45 years. “It’s almost like coming into a whole different […]
ODESSA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County's "Sundaes at the Farm" Resumes

With the help of both a local farm and ice cream, Tioga County celebrated its agricultural roots. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Tioga County held its annual "Sundaes at the Farm." Hosted by a different farm each year, the event draws hundreds to a day of educational displays, live music and -- as the name suggests -- free ice cream.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Carousel Day Returns at Recreation Park

Johnson City's Carousel Day has returned to Recreation Park after two years. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Johnson City Rotary Club hosted Carousel Day, an event with various vendors and community groups. The day's lineup included performances from a magician, juggler and cartoonist, as...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Grassroots Festival is Red Hot! (Friday Photos)

Temperatures topped 90, and some thunder and lighting added to the show at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds Friday as day two of the Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance rolled on for it’s 30th year. Music can be heard from 5-stages. Vendors are selling food, art, clothing, and other handmade...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
14850.com

Power outages remain, including in Ithaca‘s Southwest

After over 10,000 customers were without power for portions of Sunday, New York State Electric & Gas lists just a handful of customers without power mid day Monday, but that includes traffic lights along route 13 in Ithaca’s Southwest. There are traffic lights blinking yellow and red in different...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Crossing the Finish Line; George Swansbrough takes final lap at Shangri-La II

We have all witnessed funeral ceremonies that tell the story about someone’s life, and earlier this week the Swansbrough family did just that following the loss of their beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, including the racing community. George Swansbrough Sr., from Tioga Center, N.Y., passed away on July 14, 2022.
OWEGO, NY
