WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Marcie

July 22th– Meet Marcie!

Marcie is a 4-5 year-old spayed female.

She is a pretty laid back puppy and very well trained.

She’s not as active as most dogs but she is still going to be by your side.

If you’re interested in Marcie, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

