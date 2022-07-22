ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

City of Detroit Unveils $203M ARPA Fund Affordable Housing Strategy

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Detroit has announced a $203-million affordable housing plan that officials state will take major steps toward addressing housing insecurity using several new strategies, many funded by the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The plan was created over several weeks of meetings...

www.dbusiness.com

