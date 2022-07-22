ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Ross Reveals Ambitions for A-Cold-Wall in China

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZyaC_0gp6fQfk00
A-Cold-Wall's first stand-alone store in Beijing. OUFEI/Courtesy

LONDON — A-Cold-Wall, the fashion label founded by Samuel Ross, on Friday unveiled its first stand-alone store in Beijing’s affluent shopping development Taikoo Li Sanlitun as it seeks to become a direct-to-consumer brand in the region.

Ross opened the store in partnership with brand-management specialist Power Rich and with Tomorrow, which acquired a minority stake in A-Cold-Wall in 2018.

Located on the first floor in the southern part of the shopping district, the store was designed in-house with a British modernist and industrial touch. It has flexible spaces for product displays and hosting events involving the local community.

Ross said opening the brand’s first store in Beijing’s Sanlitun was a decision “based on sensibility.”

“I’m here to present the brand at year seven via a much more refined lens, which really speaks to the runway and to the luxury side of A-Cold-Wall. But it isn’t just about being next to legacy heritage brands. I think it’s more about the eclecticism of the audience that we want to reach,” Ross said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0gp6fQfk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYhBg_0gp6fQfk00

The space is predominantly electric blue — the shade covers the facades and steel tubing decorations inside. Ross said he chose the tone specifically for the region, and it will be used in the A-Cold-Wall stores in Shanghai and Shenzhen that will open in August and October, respectively.

The 31-year-old designer said the blue he chose is a great way to communicate the industrial processes connected with the brand, and a way to distinguish his non-fashion creative work from A-Cold-Wall initiatives. His non-fashion work, which includes industrial, interior, furniture and sound design, comes under the Samuel Ross & Associates banner, which uses the color orange.

Ross is no stranger to China. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he traveled to Shanghai several times for sneaker launches with Nike, and to attend the streetwear and fashion fair Innersect, which is organized by Kaufmann Zhang.

In an interview, the London-based designer observed that the brand’s local community in China is much more fashion-forward compared to the rest of the world.

“The type of pieces that the local community is drawn to are far more nuanced. [I usually don’t] have to explain the articulation and more avant-garde elements of A-Cold-Wall. They have a sharp understanding [of the offerings] in terms of wovens and knits.”

“We feel quite confident broadening that and looking at regional exclusives, which kind of riff off a sensibility that is well understood in China,” he said.

Ross said that, for the moment, the store’s goal is to communicate the “directional layout” of the brand.

“Naturally, the store will come with the opportunity to [sell] more entry point goods. But I’m more concerned about the exit point and more of the avant-garde, the runway, and the artistic and philosophical arm of what the brand can offer there. Maybe [I’m saying this] all with my artistic head-on, but it kind of informs all of the business decisions that we all agree to move forward with,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MI0ev_0gp6fQfk00
A-Cold-Wall’s first stand-alone store in Beijing. OUFEI

According to Ross, China already represents a significant percentage of the brand’s annual revenues, which have tripled from 2019 to 2022, and “we are really keen to continue to grow that market.” He declined to reveal actual revenues.

He acknowledged that the China expansion is not a solo gig. It’s an integrated project with all the “trusted China experts” involved.

Ross worked with Stella Song from the communication agency Socialight, and Scotie Li from Power Rich, who is also the former fashion line general manager at Li-Ning, to push regional exclusive styles, activations and pop-ups, and eventually aims to cut down wholesale accounts to become a direct-to-consumer brand in China.

By the end of the financial year 2023, Ross said “there could be an opportunity to see more stores opening across key cities throughout China.”

Following that, there will be a small and steady number of stores opening in Asia Pacific, and in major cities like Seoul and Tokyo between 2024 and 2026.

“The reason we’re focused on Asia Pacific is that these territories have been so seminal to how I established A-Cold-Wall,” Ross said. “Think about 2015 to 2017. They were formative years for the brand. I was traveling to China, Japan and South Korea at least five times a year.”

“There were a few of us who were doing that: Jerry Lorenzo, Virgil Abloh and Heron Preston. All of us felt, understood, and saw the connectivity with that audience base there. So there’s been this organic growth pattern with these markets. I am now just starting to integrate stores to catch up with the relationships,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7yQh_0gp6fQfk00
A-Cold-Wall’s first stand-alone store in Beijing. OUFEI

Even though entering China still remains very difficult for foreign individuals due to lockdowns, Ross is exploring ways to obtain a working visa so that he can see his first store in person.

“As soon as you are there, you will see the space in such a different way,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Amiri Opens Tokyo Flagship

On the heels of a new Shanghai boutique, Amiri, the fast-growing Los Angeles luxury label, has opened a store in Tokyo as part of the brand’s ambitious retail rollout. The store is located in Tokyo’s iconic fashion district, Minami-Aoyama. Led by chief executive officer and creative director Mike...
BUSINESS
WWD

China Insight: First-half Results Show Tough Time for Apparel Sector

Click here to read the full article. Chinese apparel companies are having a tough summer due to ongoing lockdowns, and are searching for a winning formula to get through what is expected to be a hard winter. First-half results from some of China’s leading apparel firms, as well as national economic operation data from the National Bureau of Statistics, show the roller coaster the industry has been on over the last two years. After suffering a massive loss of nearly $300 billion during the pandemic shock in 2020, the sector rebounded to achieve a good performance last year only to slide...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Heron Preston
WWD

Leonard Paris Acquired by Japanese Conglomerate Sankyo Seiko

Click here to read the full article. One of the last independent French heritage houses, Leonard Paris has been acquired by Japanese wholesale and distribution company Sankyo Seiko. The deal had been in the works for months, with an agreement reached July 19. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Current creative director Georg Lux will stay on, while president Nathalie Tribouillard Chassaing and managing director Virginie Tribouillard Bienvenu are in negotiations to remain at the helm through the transition. That agreement is expected to be finalized later this week.More from WWDYuima Nakazato Couture Fall 2022Fendi Couture Fall 2022Inside David Yurman's...
BUSINESS
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Bright Mango Wovens Appear On The Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

Nike has swapped out the base of the Air Huarache many a time in the past, often replacing the layers of nylon with woven textiles. And here, with this newly-revealed colorway, the brand is at it again, this time opting for some Mango-colored inserts. Aside from the more colorful weave,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Beijing#British
WWD

The Most Remote Luxury Hotels in Europe

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — From isolated islands off the coast of Montenegro to remote parts of Italy, the most insidious meanders of the French Alps to the Portuguese countryside — the most remote hotels in Europe are often also the most luxurious. These far-flung locations may be difficult to reach, but for those seeking exclusive and unusual holidays, they provide tranquil — and beautiful — escapes.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Inside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine Here, WWD explores some of the most secluded five-star hotels in Europe...
TRAVEL
WWD

Inside Art to Ware: The Start-up Bringing Innovative Upcycling to Westfield World Trade Center

A new pop-up at Westfield World Trade Center is putting both sustainability and a new crop of up-and-coming designers front and center. Art to Ware, a sustainable, Black woman-owned fashion brand founded by fashion influencer Lesley Ware, has taken over a space at the Oculus for its upcycled apparel and accessories. The 1,650-square-foot pop-up boutique will feature a selection of pieces curated by Ware from rising responsible designers, including Parron Edwards-Stimola, founder of Parron Allen; Mikaela Clark, founder of Hansel Clothing; Janelle Rabbott, founder of JRat; and “Project Runway” season 6 alum Rodney Epperson, founder of Epperson Studio.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Drive

Big South Korea-Polish Arms Deal Includes FA-50 Fighters, K2 Tanks, K9 Howitzers

The deal is a win for Poland that needs modern weapons fast and for South Korea’s defense industry. In its biggest arms export deal ever, the Republic of Korea (ROK) will sell Poland 180 K2 tanks, 48 FA-50 light fighter jets, and about 670 K9 self-propelled artillery pieces, Chun In-Bum, a retired ROK lieutenant general and former head of that nation’s special operations forces tells The War Zone. The deal, worth upwards of $2 billion, comes as Poland is looking to replace arms it has shipped to Ukraine for that nation’s fight against Russia and could prove highly significant for both ROK and Poland.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
US News and World Report

Sankyo Seiko to Purchase French Luxury Fashion House Leonard

PARIS (Reuters) - Privately-held French fashion house Leonard, known for its stylized orchid prints, is being sold to its long-time parter in Asia, Japan-based Sankyo Seiko, the company said Monday. The move marks the end of family ownership for the luxury label, which was founded in 1958, and symbolizes the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Kenya Moore on Her Namesake Hair Care Line and 10 Years on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Click here to read the full article. Kenya Moore is known for many things. She was at one point Miss USA 1993 and then an actress, but currently she’s best-known for being one of the unstoppable “Real Housewives of Atlanta” as well as a businesswoman running her own brand.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of the 'Bullet Train' Berlin Film Premiere Moore currently heads Kenya Moore Hair Care, a line she launched in 2014 after realizing it was difficult to find products that were efficient in keeping her hair strong...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Prince George’s Birthday Portrait Hints at a New Future for the Royals

LONDON — Britain’s future king Prince George turned nine on Friday, and his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, as usual, took a picture to mark the occasion. The image was taken during a family holiday in the U.K. earlier this year. The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is wearing a blue polo top and a big smile.
WORLD
Footwear News

Project Returns to New York with Smaller Format and Gender-Fluid Brands

Men’s trade show Project made its New York return this week after being placed on paused for the last two years due to COVID-19. For its Big Apple return, the trade event, owned by Informa Markets Fashion, moved from its home at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Midtown West to the smaller, Iron23 venue in Chelsea. It also added a range of gender-fluid fashion to its mix and opened a consumer pop-up shop that ran alongside the B2B event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

United Colors of Benetton Appoints Andrea Incontri Creative Director

MILAN — United Colors of Benetton has appointed Andrea Incontri as its new creative director, in charge of the women’s, men’s and children’s collections. The designer’s first collection will bow for spring 2023 and be presented in September during Milan Fashion Week. Massimo Renon, chief...
BUSINESS
WWD

Jenna Coleman on Playing Murderers and Buying Vintage Chanel

LONDON — Jenna Coleman won’t be getting a summer break this year — it’s fitting, as her latest film is all about a hellish holiday. She stars in the Amazon Original “Wilderness,” set in Vancouver, and will be filming there until September, before moving on to New York, Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon to wrap up shooting.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Do Celebrity Beauty Brands Translate Globally?

One thing is certain: Over the past couple years, celebrity beauty brands have crowded stores across the U.S., with high-profile names falling over themselves to launch makeup, skin care, hair and wellness lines. But what does the celebrity picture look like in other key markets?. Here, Beauty Inc. takes a...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy