No charges filed against state agents involved in April shooting

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio ( WDTN ) — No charges have been filed against two state agents involved in the April fatal shooting of a man at a Marathon gas station in Huber Heights.

A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict the pair from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ohio Investigative Unit after 60-year-old Alonzo Nesby Jr. of Huber Heights was fatally shot and a second man was wounded by gunfire.

Nesby died of his injuries that night at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The shooting was reported at 7:31 p.m. on April 14 at the gas station at 7851 Old Troy Pike, Police Division records show.

The incident was investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. The identities of the agents involved in the shooting have not been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.