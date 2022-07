DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Ruth in Dothan has been awarded almost $40,000 by the state of Alabama. The House of Ruth is expected to use the $39,900 of funds allocated to help provide education and training to law enforcement officers, social service workers, and other first responders on issues of domestic violence and sexual assault, according to ADECA (Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs).

DOTHAN, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO