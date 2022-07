Aurelia Ortiz Gonzales, 95, of Taube Road, Sturgeon Bay, died at home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born September 25, 1926 in San Antonio, TX, the daughter of the late Miguel and Nasaria (Moreno) Ortiz. At a very young age, Aurelia worked with her family following harvest seasons from Texas to Door County each year. She married Ignacio Gonzales in Texas and moved her family here to Door County permanently in 1968.

