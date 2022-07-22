ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor, WI

Invitational Race at Egg Harbor Yacht Club

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Egg Harbor Yacht Club hosted an invitational race July 9...

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Carita C. (Hilmes) Nelson

Carita C. Nelson, 104 years of Sturgeon Bay, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, while residing at Pine Crest Residential Living. She was born December 10, 1917, in Sheboygan, WI the daughter of Julius F. and Charlotte A. (Stoesser) Hilmes. Carita graduated from Central High School in 1935. She then worked for Sills Photography Studio in Sheboygan as a photographer’s assistant.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Aurelia Ortiz Gonzales

Aurelia Ortiz Gonzales, 95, of Taube Road, Sturgeon Bay, died at home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born September 25, 1926 in San Antonio, TX, the daughter of the late Miguel and Nasaria (Moreno) Ortiz. At a very young age, Aurelia worked with her family following harvest seasons from Texas to Door County each year. She married Ignacio Gonzales in Texas and moved her family here to Door County permanently in 1968.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple fans arrested at inaugural soccer match at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The inaugural soccer exhibition match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City made its debut in Lambeau Field on Saturday and it seems a few fans may have gotten a bit carried away. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during the game, five people...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Sports
Menominee, MI
Sports
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
City
Egg Harbor, WI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Menominee, MI
thebrillionnews.com

End of an era: Randy's Central closing

BRILLION – A lot of people have told Randy Ryoti that his Randy’s Central restaurant in downtown Brillion is like the hit 1980s sitcom “Cheers.”. “There’s some truth to it,” Ryoti says. Since Oct. 14, 1993, Randy’s Central on Jackson Street in the heart of...
BRILLION, WI
Fox11online.com

Structure fire at Convergen Energy in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A structure fire has been confirmed at 600 Liberty Street in Green Bay at Convergen Energy. Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Howard and Suamico fire departments were all called to assist. Liberty Street between Ashland Avenue and South Broadway Street was closed was crews put out the fire.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sturgeon#The Egg Harbor Yacht Club
Fox11online.com

Arrest, ejection report for FC Bayern vs. Manchester City at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is thanking fans for their patience while they worked through the weather delay Saturday. During the FC Bayern vs. Manchester City game at Lambeau Field, there were minimal arrests and ejections:. Arrests: 5. Ejections: 4. GBPD wished everyone a safe drive...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-43 in Manitowoc County reopened

FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Just short of two hours after a crash closed all lanes of I-43 northbound in Manitowoc County, the highway is back open. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say that the crash is cleared and all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. and was cleared around 1:25 p.m.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox11online.com

Power pole crash closes portion of Shawano Avenue in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - People in Green Bay are being advised by the Green Bay Police Department to avoid Shawano Avenue from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due a power pole incident. The road is expected to be closed for approximately six hours. Residents should use Mason Street and Dousman...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Joseph James Little

Joseph James Little, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Door County Medical Center. He was born May 19, 1949 in Manitowoc, son of the late Dwight Frank and Susan Claire (Scheeler) Little. Joe graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1967 before continuing his education to obtain his degree in welding. He proudly served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Joe worked as a warehouse supervisor for Marine Travelift Inc. for 25 years, retiring in 2007. On June 6, 1970, he and Elizabeth Anna Naibert were united in marriage at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. They were members of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Joe was a past president and member of the Door County Rod & Gun Club and Bay Flyers. He enjoyed RC Airplanes, motorcycles, and shooting sports.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay house fire displaces six people, killing 1 pet

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Six people are displaced after a fire tore through a Green Bay home on Saturday night. Green Bay firefighters responded to a house at around 9 p.m. on Farlin Ave where smoke and flames were seen coming from the second story window. According to firefighters,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel 3000

‘Death Casts a Shadow’ will be last book in popular Door County mystery series

On a frigid, blustery morning on the Door County peninsula, Sheriff Dave Cubiak discovers a wealthy widow lying dead at the foot of her stairs. She could have fallen — but Cubiak immediately suspects something more ominous, especially because he’d just been called to do a wellness check on the woman the night before. So begins the latest mystery at the heart of “Death Casts a Shadow,” the seventh and final volume in Patricia Skalka‘s popular Dave Cubiak Door County Mystery Series. But, like Skalka’s previous books, the story is about more than the mystery at hand.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Girl Seeks Help Finding Missing Stuffed Animal

GREEN BAY, WI (OnFocus) – Elissa Hall and her family enjoyed a pre-weekend getaway at Tundra Lodge in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After leaving the hotel on Friday, July 22, daughter Chloe realized she was missing a very special stuffed animal – a German Shepherd named “Gala” made in honor of her grandma.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay house fire leaves 6 without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire ignited in a Green Bay home on Saturday night. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 9 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 1600 block of Farlin Avenue for a report of a fire.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two NE Wisconsin counties under high COVID-19 community levels

FRIDAY 7/22/2022 2:07 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,552,695 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,195 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,552,685 1,550,771 (+1,689) Received one dose of vaccine3,769,458 (64.6%)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy