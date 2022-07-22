'Jeopardy!' Fans Call Out Contestants For Missing Taylor Swift Clue: 'I Cannot Calm Down'

Source: mega

Jeopardy! viewers were shocked when contestants couldn't figure out a Taylor Swift song during the Wednesday, July 20, episode.

The clue, which was worth $400 and in the "title that completes the rhyme" category, focused on songs. Host Ken Jennings attempted to sing the tune — and he even gave a big hint about the bop. “And I’m just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh, you need to just stop, like can you just not, step on my gown?”

But Matt Mierswa, who is from New Jersey, was stumped and couldn't figure out the answer.

Article continues below advertisement

The other contestants couldn't think of the song, either, and Jennings later revealed the answer.

“I really wish this was Johnny [Gilbert] reading these. This is 'You Need to Calm Down' by Taylor Swift," he said.

Of course, Swifties took to social media to share their thoughts about the situation.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

One person wrote, "Everyone who makes it on to #Jeopardy clearly has a crown in my book, but I cannot calm down when there is a triple stumper Taylor Swift clue," while another added, "Taylor goes unanswered at the top of the board! I think you could throw around 'You Need to Calm Down' in a lot of different ways regarding #Jeopardy."

“None of the jeopardy contestants got the Taylor Swift clue shut the whole show down,” a third person stated, while a fourth said, “NOBODY GOT THE TAYLOR SWIFT QUESTION ON JEOPARDY??? boooooooooo.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC/Casey Durkin

After Alex Trebek passed away in 2020, the show has been going through a slew of hosts, including Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

But the actress has been ruffling feathers while on set. "Mayim’s getting the job done, but she isn’t fitting into the culture and insists on doing a lot of things her own way," a source explained.

"People don’t think Mayim cuts the right figure on set, even when it comes to her fashion sense," the insider continued. "She insists on choosing her own outfits, which has led to a lot of eye-rolling."