Columbus locate missing 32-year-old woman, safe

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide on Fort Drive. A female victim was found dead at 2:35 a.m. on July 27 - as officers were patrolling the area of Fort Drive. Officers were able to identify the victim as Breanna Burgess during the course of their investigation.

