Energize Your Summer With Swing, Jazz, Hip-Hop Classes

Joseph James Little, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Door County Medical Center. He was born May 19, 1949 in Manitowoc, son of the late Dwight Frank and Susan Claire (Scheeler) Little. Joe graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1967 before continuing his education to obtain his degree in welding. He proudly served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Joe worked as a warehouse supervisor for Marine Travelift Inc. for 25 years, retiring in 2007. On June 6, 1970, he and Elizabeth Anna Naibert were united in marriage at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. They were members of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Joe was a past president and member of the Door County Rod & Gun Club and Bay Flyers. He enjoyed RC Airplanes, motorcycles, and shooting sports.

