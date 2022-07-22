ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Land Stolen From A Black Family Returned After Nearly 100 Years

BET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe descendants of Charles and Willa Bruce, Black California entrepreneurs who owned Bruce’s Beach in California, are now in possession of the land that was stolen from their family through eminent domain in 1924. The Los Angeles County commission voted on June 28 to return the property to...

Tim GRUSS
2d ago

wouldn't it be nice if everybody of every race Creed and color had the wrongs done to their ancestors righted today. I wonder what kind of privilege you would call this

Cotton Thorpe
2d ago

give back to the wrong people give it back to the Indians all this land in America was stolen from them true facts read history

Keith Sapp
1d ago

The funny thing about this they act like these are the only people in the history of man to lose property over eminent domain Like everything else the real truth about this property is not being told

