ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FCC orders phone companies to block auto warranty robocalls

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TusbK_0gp6dmDG00

( The Hill ) – The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Robocall Response Team announced on Thursday that the agency’s Enforcement Bureau has ordered phone companies to block scam robocalls promoting auto warranties.

“We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement . “Consumers are out of patience and I’m right there with them.”

Salmonella cases reported in nearly a dozen states linked to small turtles, CDC says

The robocalls are originating from Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies and other international associates, the FCC’s Robocall Response Team said in a press release.

All U.S. voice services providers must “take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic” or regularly report ways they are mitigating the traffic to the FCC, the release said.

“Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers’ compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary,” said Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal in a statement.

The robocall scam campaign is being investigated by the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and is the subject of a lawsuit by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Why is ‘Chucky’ stalking this Alabama neighborhood?

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Kendra Walden wasn’t sure what she’d seen. She sat in the passenger seat as her colleague drove down a hilly, residential street in Pinson, Alabama. “That looks like a real-life Chucky,” she said. Walden and her colleague thought they were hallucinating for...
PINSON, AL
WHNT News 19

Albertville woman charged with kidnapping 4-year-old

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 4-year-old girl is now safe at home after authorities say she was kidnapped by her own mother last week. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says that on July 21, deputies went to the Asbury Baseball Fields in Albertville after they received a call about a missing child.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
UPI News

FCC orders phone carriers to block scammers behind 8 billion robocalls

July 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Friday ordered phone carriers to block calls from a scamming operation behind more than 8 billion robocalls. The agency mandated U.S. providers to stop carrying traffic originating from the Sumco Panama company and the two people allegedly behind it, Aaron Michael Jones and Roy Cox. Jr., both of California.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
CAR AND DRIVER

You May Get Fewer Car Warranty Scam Calls Soon; Thank the FCC

People are really unhappy about auto warranty scam calls, filing more complaints with the FCC last year than the other four leading topics, like phishing and credit card scams. Now the FCC has named the people and organizations responsible and said other voice service providers have to block traffic from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates wins legal approval to buy huge swath of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M after outcry from residents who say they are being exploited by the ultra-rich

Bill Gates has secured legal approval for the controversial purchase of thousands of acres of prime North Dakota farmland, after the deal drew fury from the state's residents. The state's Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley had inquired into the land sale, and on Wednesday issued a letter saying the transaction complied with an archaic anti-corporate farming law.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
FOXBusiness

Biden EPA proposes regulation that farmers warn will drive food prices higher

The Biden administration proposed a rule Thursday introducing tight restrictions on the use of a herbicide farmers say is crucial to ensure productivity and low prices. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reversed a Trump-era rule that allowed farmers to utilize the herbicide atrazine at a higher rate, according to regulatory documents filed Thursday and reviewed by FOX Business.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Cdc#Warranties#Sumco Panama#Robocall Response Team#The Enforcement Bureau#Fcc Enforcement Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
WHNT News 19

Lacey’s Spring man killed in Morgan County wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Lacey Springs man was killed in an accident off Highway 231 on Sunday night. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident involving a truck on Kennamer Road off Highway 231 around 8:30 p.m. The Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

2 arrested in connection to Morgan County shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last week, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, authorities received a 911 call from someone who said their car had been shot into and one person was hurt.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Haleyville man dead after wreck involving motorcycle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One man was injured in a wreck Saturday evening and later died. Alabama State Troopers said Rafael D. Marchen, 55, was injured when the 2009 Yamaha motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2014 Mini Cooper. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
HALEYVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FCC
WHNT News 19

Muscle Shoals man in custody after shooting woman in head

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – A Muscle Shoals man is in custody after police say he shot a woman in the head on Friday. Officers were called to 812 6th Street in Muscle Shoals where 22-year-old Jalisa Lashea Box, of Florence, was found shot in the head. Police say the shooting occurred after a domestic dispute that took place at the home.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy