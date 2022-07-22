ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County Meth Dealer Gets Over 12 Years In Federal Prison

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Adam Fleming, 36, of Zephyrhills has been sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Fleming pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022.

According to court documents, on June 14, 2020, the Dade City Police Department seized 340 grams of methamphetamine from Fleming following a traffic stop.

On April 1, 2021, the Zephyrhills Police Department seized over 500 grams of methamphetamine from Fleming following another traffic stop.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Dade City Police Department, and the Zephyrhills Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher F. Murray.

