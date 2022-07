(Courtesy FHP Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said their Orlando CIU team made a drug bust worth over $1 million Thursday with the help from one of their K9s.

FHP said K9 Rico helped sniff out 45 pounds of methamphetamine.

The street value of the drugs was about $1.5 million, according to FHP.

“We appreciate our K-9 Team’s hard work to get these dangerous drugs off our streets!” FHP Orlando said in a tweet.