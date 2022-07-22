ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme To Open Up A New Store In Chicago

Source: Supreme / Supreme

After running the streets of New York and other cities for decades, Supreme is taking its talents to the Midwest as the streetwear brand plans on opening a new flagship store in the Windy City, Chicago, IL.

Already baring the classic Chicago colorway of red, white and black on their box logo, it’s only right that Supreme finally throw up a brick-and-mortar spot in the home of the Chicago Bulls. NiceKicks is reporting that Supreme will be setting up their new shop in the Wicker Park neighborhood at 1438 N Milwaukee Ave. With things already underway, the new Chicago Supreme is expected to be having its grand opening sometime later this year or early next year.

Y’all already know Chicago rappers are going to be getting the exclusive Supreme drip on the regular and judging from the rumors, they’re already buttering up one of Chiraq’s favorite sons out chea.

The opening of a new Supreme location comes with an exclusive Box Logo tee and for Chicago, Supreme is rumored to release the Pan-African-inspired MCA Box Logo and/or a Chief Keef photo tee that features Sosa wearing the MCA Box Logo that was displayed at the “Figures Of Speech” exhibit at the MCA.

It’s gonna be a problem once Supreme opens it doors in Chicago. Hopefully it doesn’t lead to violence on release dates and what not. It’s only clothes, people!

Check out what you can expect from the Supreme Chicago spot in the future and let us know your thoughts on the brand itself in the comment section below.

#Supreme #The Chicago Bulls #Nicekicks #Chicago Supreme #Pan African #Mca Box Logo #The Figures Of Speech #The Supreme Chicago
