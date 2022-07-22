Brown County Sheriff’s Department Report

The City of Early Police Department shared the following information on their Facebook page Monday afternoon:. On 07/22/2022 at approximately 11:40 pm Officers located a suspicious vehicle parked near a car lot in the 100 block of Early Blvd. A female was located in the car and officers quickly located a male walking around through the car lot. Both individuals stated they were just car shopping for later. Vehicles were checked and no vehicles appeared to be tampered with or damaged. A warrants check resulted in the male, Tyrone Lynn Organ having outstanding warrants from Brownwood PD municipal court. Officers searched the vehicle upon Organ’s arrest and located a zipper pouch with a substance believed to be methamphetamines. The substance was field tested and was positive for methamphetamines. Organ was placed under arrest and charged with possession of controlled substance after admitting the drugs were his and the female knew nothing about them.

