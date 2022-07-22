Brown County Sheriff’s Department Report

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20. On Tuesday, July 19, Deputy Joe Thomas was dispatched to a report of Theft. The caller stated an unknown person(s) had taken her Kia Soul without her permission. A report was made....
The City of Early Police Department shared the following information on their Facebook page Monday afternoon:. On 07/22/2022 at approximately 11:40 pm Officers located a suspicious vehicle parked near a car lot in the 100 block of Early Blvd. A female was located in the car and officers quickly located a male walking around through the car lot. Both individuals stated they were just car shopping for later. Vehicles were checked and no vehicles appeared to be tampered with or damaged. A warrants check resulted in the male, Tyrone Lynn Organ having outstanding warrants from Brownwood PD municipal court. Officers searched the vehicle upon Organ’s arrest and located a zipper pouch with a substance believed to be methamphetamines. The substance was field tested and was positive for methamphetamines. Organ was placed under arrest and charged with possession of controlled substance after admitting the drugs were his and the female knew nothing about them.
COLEMAN, Texas (KWTX) - A West Texas couple were arrested and charged with endangerment of a child among other charges after one of their children found walking in the street with just a diaper on. Jonathon Chase Gibson,27, and Melissa Ann Ortega,27, also face charges of possession of marijuana, and...
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Friday:. On July 21, officers were working traffic control for a disabled vehicle on Gorman drive while the wrecker hooked up to a truck. A northbound vehicle narrowly missed striking the wrecker driver when it passed by. The officer then went after the vehicle and stopped it in the 900 block of Early Blvd. When the officer made contact with the driver, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer had the driver step out and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Officers then located THC wax, Marijuana buds, several items of drug paraphernalia. The driver, Nikki Dawn Morgan 20 yr old from Comanche Oklahoma was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug paraphernalia, and fail to slow or vacate lane for stopped emergency vehicle.
According to a news release from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 7:00 pm officers were dispatched to Sonic, 1500 Austin Ave, regarding a report of forgery. Dispatchers received a call from Sonic employees of a citizen parked at a stall who was attempting to purchase...
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man was partially ejected and killed when a Polaris ATV crashed in Eastland County Monday night. Darrell L. Stuart, 56, of Cisco was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 141 southwest of Cisco around 7:45 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WINTERS, Texas – A traffic stop was conducted by Runnels County Sheriffs Deputies that led to the arrest of two men after 200 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana were seized on Sunday, July 17th. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were watching a...
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire crews out of and around Eastland are fighting a large grass fire burning within city limits. The Texas A&M Forest Service dubbed this fire, burning Northeast of Eastland at County Road (CR) 328 and CR 165, as the Oak Grove Fire. The Oak Grove Fire, as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, […]
Jackie “Jack” Samuel Lowry, age 80, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a local nursing home. Memorial Services for Jack will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Rosser United Methodist Church in Rosser, TX with Pastor Billy Jones officiating. Arrangements...
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Monday morning:. As of 9:30 a.m. Monday July 25, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 5 feet and 5 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at...
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A year ago, Shaw’s Marketplace opened its doors in downtown Brownwood and has enjoyed greater success than imagined. Two...
HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictment of 22 people in a massive methamphetamine trafficking ring Thursday. Dubbed “Operation Long Reach” the investigation began in October, 2019, according to Sheriff Justin Caraway. “When we started seeing the untold the amounts of...
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Callahan County court is set to decide if a will filed in the estate of late House of Yahweh leader Yisrayl Abel Hawkins is valid and can go through probate. An initial hearing was held Thursday to see if two applicants who initially presented the Will of Yisrayl Abel […]
LOMETA, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman learned she owed nearly $3,000 to Corix, her water company, and since she cannot pay it off, she has been living without running water this week. “When I called to pay my bill, I was told my bill was three-thousand-something dollars,” said...
Brownwood’s Sir Bubba Jones and Goldthwaite’s Walt Thompson captured West Texas Junior Champions Tour Championships Friday as the two-day tournament concluded at The Hideout at Lake Brownwood. In the boys 15-18 division, Jones fired a 147 with rounds of 73 and 74 for a two-shot victory over San...
On Sunday morning in downtown Brownwood, Texas, I stayed in bed late for me and then sat around and drank coffee. Later, I slipped out and the heat was already sitting hard on downtown, and I walked down to the corner of Baker Street and Brown. There’d been a big, loud wedding party at the Vault on Saturday night but now the streets were empty, and I looked northwest to the intersection of Baker and Center and the light changed to green but there were no cars. I cut across Baker to Lucille + Mabel, the restaurant and bar where I now serve as bar manager, and it was hard at that moment not to imagine a morning here 110 years ago when this building was a bank. On that morning there would have been no horses and wagons on Sunday morning instead of no cars.
