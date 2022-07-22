ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FCC orders phone companies to block auto warranty robocalls

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPU7P_0gp6cZiu00

( The Hill ) – The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Robocall Response Team announced on Thursday that the agency’s Enforcement Bureau has ordered phone companies to block scam robocalls promoting auto warranties.

“We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement . “Consumers are out of patience and I’m right there with them.”

The robocalls are originating from Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies and other international associates, the FCC’s Robocall Response Team said in a press release.

Salmonella cases reported in nearly a dozen states linked to small turtles, CDC says

All U.S. voice services providers must “take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic” or regularly report ways they are mitigating the traffic to the FCC, the release said.

“Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers’ compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary,” said Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal in a statement.

The robocall scam campaign is being investigated by the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and is the subject of a lawsuit by the Ohio attorney general, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police search for missing teen in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Scranton Police Department, Ariella Mclnerney, 15, was last seen Friday around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Elm Street. Police say she is frequently seen in the 1300 block of Capouse Avenue […]
WBRE

Police looking to ID ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Taylor Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying someone they said was involved in an aggravated assault in Lackawanna County. Officials said this person was involved in an assault with a weapon and retail theft at Walmart earlier on Sunday. Taylor police officers said to consider the […]
WBRE

Infant sustains brain damage, mom, boyfriend charged

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators state a mother and her boyfriend allegedly caused further damage to her four-month-old after police say her boyfriend was previously accused of causing severe brain injury to the infant. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, in May, Christopher Lindsay, 31, of Bloomsburg, was jailed for an alleged aggravated assault against […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of walking through glass window at mall

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a woman walked into and smashed a glass window at the Church Hill Mall. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), around 6:50 a.m. on July 9 troopers were dispatched for a report of criminal mischief at the Church Hill Mall in […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WBRE

Shots fired in Wilkes-Barre, two in custody

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy police activity occurred in Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon after neighbors say they heard shots fired. Eyewitness News was on the scene when police shut down Hughes and Wall Street for a report of shots fired. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, officers arrived on the scene and saw a vehicle leave the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

PD: Man steals items worth over $400, shopping cart

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police Department is asking for public help in finding a man they say stole items and a shopping cart from Kohl’s. According to the Dickson City Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted for questioning regarding an indent where...
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

76-year-old injured in road rage confrontation

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a man got off his motorcycle and punched a 76-year-old man in the face and head. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 19, around 2:00 p.m., the accused was driving a motorcycle at high speed on Lincoln Drive […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
WBRE

Police searching for man on ATV

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying a man on an ATV. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted by authorities. Investigators did not release information on what the man is wanted for. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wilk at 570-208-6698
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Accused killer out on bail in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is out on bail after police say he brutally killed a woman and her unborn child over four decades ago. Luis Colon spent his morning looking up at the sunrise talking to his sister, Evelyn. “We miss you so much.” Many know her as Beth Doe, the pregnant woman […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Cdc#Warranties#Sumco Panama#Robocall Response Team#The Enforcement Bureau#Fcc Enforcement Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Two wanted, accused of retail theft at Kohl’s

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying two people they say stole from Kohl’s in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday around 1:00 p.m. the two pictured below committed retail theft at Kohl’s Department Store.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FCC
WBRE

Suicide prevention walk steps off in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A community walk stepped off on Sunday to raise awareness and donations to combat suicide. A local teen who’s been personally impacted by the tragedy organized the walk. It’s the third annual Cimarron and Benjamin Thomas Suicide Prevention Walk. Friends, family, and residents came together at Lock Haven’s Riverview park […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Public auction held at Vision Home Builders

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A public auction is being held Friday at the Vision Home Builders property near Berwick in Columbia County. When the business abruptly closed in late April customers reached out to the I-Team claiming the company owed them money, which in some cases amounted to tens of thousands of […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Man wanted regarding Access Device Fraud

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking to identify a Wilkes-Barre man in regard to a fraud case. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the individual pictured below is for questioning by police in regards to an Access Device Fraus Case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Slenzak at 570-208-1053 or […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy