State troopers are continuing to investigate a methamphetamine dump site that was found over the weekend in Cherryhill Township. In a news release, Pennsylvania State Police say troopers were dispatched at 9:32 AM on Saturday to a location of Spruce Grove Road in Cherryhill Township after they received a tip of meth manufacturing taking place in the area. The responding trooper canvassed the area and found several plastic bags discarded in a wooded area along the roadside. The items found were indicative of meth production and the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called in to respond. The lab team processed 32 suspected one-pot vessels, 102 acid generators and several empty chemical containers and packages used for making meth. Everything was safely inventoried and removed without incident.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO