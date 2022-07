RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — FFA members from across the state of West Virginia converged on Cedar Lakes Conference Center earlier in July for the 94th Annual State FFA Convention. At the convention, the South Harrison FFA Chapter was recognized as one of only seven recipients of the Gold Emblem Chapter Award and will now represent the state at the national competition in Indianapolis in the fall.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO