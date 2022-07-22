ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Outdoor Recreation Industry News

 3 days ago

By Graydon B. Stevens, Executive Director, Vermont Outdoor Guide Association (VOGA) I know that everyone is busy right now so this is just a quick update to keep you informed and to help you with some upcoming industry planning and marketing opportunities. Vermont Trails and Greenways Council Annual Meeting...

Economic power of Vermont arts and culture assessed

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont is participating in one of the nation’s largest studies to gauge the economic power of the nonprofit arts and culture industry, and it needs audience input. The national study, Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6), is the sixth national study of its kind and is...
Vermont Dairy Farming: A Proud Way of Life

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) Being a dairy farmer in Vermont is not an easy life. The work is hard, the hours are long, and cows don't take weekends off. It's a seven day a week operation. For Vermont farmers, milking cows is not only a source of income. It's a...
The Intervale Center Has New Farm Business Planning Capacity in Southern Vermont

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Intervale Center has been delivering business planning and coaching services to farmers statewide for over 15 years. They provide free, in-depth, personalized support to farmers and value-added food business owners. This service helps them develop the business management skills necessary to meet their personal and financial goals.
Five Vermont 'Asthma Friendly Schools' recognized

School policies help students and staff to manage asthma and support lung health. Vermont Business Magazine The Department of Health has awarded five Vermont schools the designation of “Asthma Friendly Schools” for their efforts to implement health policies and practices to help students manage their asthma, prevent asthma attacks and avoid missed school days. Windsor School in Windsor County was recognized with Gold-Level status. Schools awarded Silver-Level status are Braintree Elementary and Brookfield Elementary in Orange County, Currier Memorial School in Rutland County, and Doty Memorial School in Washington County. The awardees were nominated by community champions and school nurses.
VAHHS: Hospitals brace for new variant

By Michael Del Trecco, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, VAHHS(link is external) The Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) kicks off the formal process of annually approving hospital budgets this Wednesday. It starts with their initial public overview of the filings of Vermont’s non-profit hospitals. As we prepare, there are so many clichés that come to mind. In fact, in health care, it feels like these past three years have been a series of dramatic clichés. Terms like “unprecedented” and “extraordinary” come to mind in describing each new twist of the pandemic and its fallout. Though we feel numb to yet another series of highs and lows, the fact is we are in new territory. As we try to figure out the new normal and move forward, we must recognize where we’ve been and commit to where we need to go.
Broadband projects get $47.8M in construction grants

Vermont Business Magazine On Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022, Governor Scott joined the Vermont Congressional Delegation, the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB)(link is external), and several CUDs to announce an additional $48.8M in broadband construction grant awards. This will bring the total investment in broadband buildout in Vermont to nearly $100M since the launch of the VCBB in August 2021.
Community Bank Sponsors the 2022 Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival

Vermont Business Magazine Community Bank(link is external) is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival for the fourth consecutive year. Established in 2006, this team-based charity event raises money to support local cancer survivors. Since its conception 16 years ago, the Lake...
Julie Arel named deputy commissioner of state health department

Julie Arel, former director of the Division of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention in the Vermont Department of Health(link is external), has been promoted to deputy commissioner of the department, effective Aug 1. She will serve alongside fellow Deputy Commissioner Kelly Dougherty. “We are fortunate to have someone with Julie’s...
