Westport, MA

Stolen fork statue recovered by Westport police

By Steven Matregrano
 3 days ago

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — The fork has been found.

Westport police posted Friday that the giant fork statue taken from the intersection of River and Old Harbor roads has been located and will be returned to the owner.

Police first posted about it on Tuesday , asking for the public’s help in finding the statue. In the new post, they thanked everyone who helped locate it.

