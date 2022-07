PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An Interlachen man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning. The 63-year-old man was walking west on State Road 20 near Martha Drive when he was struck by an SUV traveling in the same direction, according to a Florida Highway Patrol accident report. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

