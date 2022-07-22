ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

CareerTech awards lottery money to Tulsa area schools

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OC9iu_0gp6bZl700
Money The minimum wage rose Friday, July 1, 2022, in Los Angeles and Los Angeles County. (Maksym Kapliuk/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

TULSA, Okla. — State lottery revenues have been doled to several Tulsa area schools, the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education said.

Tulsa Technology Center received two grants which totaled $156,963.59, said CareerTech spokesman Russell Ray.

Broken Arrow Public Schools, Sand Springs, Collinsville, Union and Owasso also received lottery grants and scholarships, Ray said.

Technology centers receiving grants will invest in a wide range of equipment, including for firefighter/EMT programs, health simulation labs, radiography classrooms, basic peace officer programs, greenhouses and forensic labs.

The K-12 districts receiving grants will use them for classroom resources including welders; laptops; lights, cameras and other photography and video equipment; 3D printers and software; commercial kitchen equipment; drone aviation equipment; flight simulators; CNC machines; and laser engravers..

More than $4.5 million in lottery funds has been awarded.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Day two of the 14th Annual Home & Garden Expo Of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Saturday was the second day of the Home and Garden Expo of Oklahoma. The event is taking place at the exchange center at the Tulsa Fairgrounds near 21st and Yale. The event features dozens of vendors selling products for the home, ranging from roofs, flooring and...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa drivers and businesses rejoice at plans for road to partially reopen

TULSA, Okla. — Drivers, residents, and businesses in south Tulsa are eagerly awaiting the planned partial reopening of a section of Yale that has been closed for months. The City of Tulsa announced South Yale between East 81st and East 91st will partially re-open on Wednesday. The re-opening will be one lane in each direction until the project is finished in October 2023.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasso, OK
City
Collinsville, OK
City
Sand Springs, OK
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man stabs two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon. Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.
TULSA, OK
Z94

This Once Abandoned Oklahoma Movie Drive In on Historic Route 66 is Reopening!

It's a blast from the past! Get ready for one of the coolest retro renovations in the Sooner State that will take you back to the 1950s. The Tee Pee Drive-In is located on historic Route 66 in Sapulpa, OK. and is being completely rebuilt, remodeled, and rejuvenated. Once finished the drive-in will reopen to the public. Not only will they be showing great current and classic movies, but they'll also be hosting concerts and other events!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#Photography#Kitchen Equipment#Careertech#State#Tulsa Technology Center#Arrow Public Schools#Union#Emt#Cnc#Cox Media Group
bartlesvilleradio.com

Haunted Highway Becoming Tourist Attraction

A section of Oklahoma's Highway 20, between Tulsa and Pryor, is becoming a tourist sopt for those who like to visit places that are allegedly haunted. The stretch of highway is being touted in several tourist magazines and on social media sites for the sighting of a 10-year-old boy who is hitchhiking on the road. Those who have "met" him say he is wearing non-descript clothing that could be from any era and he is thumbing his away back and forth between the two cities. Drivers who have picked up the ghost hitchhiker say he speaks to them and then disappears from their car. Whether the sightings are true or not, the stories have caught the attention of ghostbusters and haunting experts who are currently investigating.
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Cherokee Nation Invests $5 Million to Build Park in Honor of Wilma P. Mankiller

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is investing $5 million to bring a new park to Tahlequah. The Principal Chief Wilma P. Mankiller Capitol Park will be located just down the road from the Cherokee Nation Complex, where a septic tank manufacturing company used to be. After the...
KRMG

City of Tulsa Career Expo set for Aug. 17

TULSA, Okla. — Following a recent increase in pay for many City positions, the City of Tulsa will host a Career Expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, OK. Attendees will be able to connect one-on-one...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lottery
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: 3 Juveniles Caught On Roof Of Tulsa Elementary School

Tulsa Police say three juveniles were issued citations for trespassing after police found them on the roof of a Tulsa elementary school. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the school for some suspicious vehicles parked near the building. While police were investigating the cars, they say the school alarm went off, indicating that someone was on the roof.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD searches for two missing, endangered children

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for two stepbrothers who were last spotted with a gun and a pair of car keys. Officers were called out to the Bandon Trail Apartments near E. 88th and Delaware on Monday morning. They say 13-year-old Elijah Doakes and his stepbrother, 9-year-old Jeremiah Hall left the apartment around 4:30 a.m., with Elijah’s father’s car keys and gun.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

69-year-old man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash on the southbound US-75 ramp at 66th St N, about 1 mile north of Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Loretta Willis, age 68 of Tulsa, was driving a Hyundai Genesis with one passenger, 69-year-old Glenn Willis of Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

West Tulsa power outage impacts over 1,000 customers

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma [PSO] website about 1,471 customers are without electricity as of 5:30 p.m. “We have been able to restore service to most of the people who were initially out by shifting a mobile substation. The cause of the outage is under investigation,” said Wayne Greene of PSO.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stillwater police buy new bike for 4-year-old

STILLWATER, Okla. — After a 4-year-old in Stillwater had his bike stolen, Stillwater Police Department (SPD) took it upon themselves to buy him a new one, according to SPD. On Sunday afternoon, Officer Sappington took a larceny report about a stole bicycle. According to SPD, 4-year-old Ethan had left...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
122K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy