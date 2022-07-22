National Cowboy And Western Heritage Museum Hosting Cowboy-Themed Event

A new pool bar and bodega has opened at the 21-C Museum Hotel in Oklahoma City. Chefs there said the food combines tried and true favorites with a unique and fresh twist. The Bodega is open from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. The pool bar is open from 4 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (July 21, 2022) – 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City, located in the West Village District, is thrilled to announce grand openings of two new concepts. Bodega opened on July 5, and Pool Bar opens July 21. Both stand as casual and complementary counterpoints to Mary Eddy's at 21c. Joining a brand-new outdoor pool, the fresh concepts aim to create an oasis in the heart of Downtown Oklahoma City.
The Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America and Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) are partnering up for a fundraiser and blood drive at five of OBI’s donor centers. From Monday to Sunday, every donation made in the name of the Scouts will earn a $10 contribution from the OBI to local food banks.
It was a party for a good cause at the Paycom Center Saturday for the 5th annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive. Officers and firefighters came together with the Oklahoma Blood Institution offering free food and games for the kids. The OBI says giving blood saves lives and they make...
More than 150 people will ride Sunday from Oklahoma City to Edmond to honor Edmond Police Sergeant C.J. Nelson's memory. Riders will meet at the Bass Pro Shop in Bricktown at 9 a.m., then they will ride to the Edmond Police Department.
Kolache baking already is underway as parade and craft show entries start coming in for Yukon’s Czech Day, which will see the triumphant return of a carnival this fall. The 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival will be Saturday Oct. 1 in Yukon – the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Sylvester Stallone stopped by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, posting pictures of his visit on social media. “Yesterday, Sophia and I spent the day at the Oklahoma Cowboy Museum... What fantastic heritage this country has,” Stallone posted to Instagram with a video and a couple of pictures.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City will soon be home to a large art sculpture made from litter that was cleaned up by volunteers with OKC Beautiful. OKC Beautiful says the artwork will be installed in the southeast corner of Scissortail Park’s Lower Park, and will be created by artist Gabriel Friedman as a means to educate Oklahomans about the harms of single-use materials and litter, while promoting recycling.
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma (AERO) has announced that it will advocate for reforms during the 2023 legislative session that would restructure Oklahoma’s electricity market to allow for choice and competition. If successful, the effort would end the monopoly status of Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company (OG&E), Public Service Co. of Oklahoma (PSO) and Liberty Utilities as brokers of electricity for commercial and industrial consumers.
Tomorrow, 6th through 12th grade students can get a free physical at Norman High courtesy of the Cleveland County Health Department. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon, then another session from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling (405) 366-5939. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Heat wave brings stress to state AC units and emergency rooms. (Journal Record) Abortion laws spur new policy in OKC library system. (NewsOK) Oklahoma US representatives vote against protecting contraceptive access. (NewsOK) Contraceptive access in Oklahoma. (KOSU) Republican State Senate candidate posts homophobic, anti-Semitic statements. (NewsOK) Hofmeister says Ryan Walters...
Recently, RHP Keegan Allen transferred from 2022 College World Series runner-up Oklahoma to WVU. It was a decision that came down to playing time and his feel for the atmosphere of the program at WVU. “I don’t want to say anything bad about Oklahoma because I like a lot of...
BETHEL ACRES, Okla. — A horse rescue in Bethel Acres is struggling to keep their animals cool and fed. The record-breaking heat has impacted everything. Prophet is a blind rescue horse at One Day Ranch in Bethel Acres. We are all feeling the impacts of the record-breaking heat this summer, and so are Prophet and his 40 other friends.
The Sooners are 42 days away from kickoff against UTEP in Norman. Cornerback Woodi Washington is just one of many Sooners eager to get back at it. An injury kept the defensive back out of seven games last season. The redshirt Junior told Lee Benson he is grinding through summer...
With a 22-member 2022 recruiting class and 13 additional players picked up from the transfer portal, almost one-third of the Oklahoma football roster for the coming season is made up of newcomers. Periodically into the summer months, we will introduce you to these new faces. Today we introduce incoming freshman...
