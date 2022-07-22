ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

National Cowboy And Western Heritage Museum Hosting Cowboy-Themed Event

By News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday is National Day of the Cowboy, and the National Cowboy and...

New Pool Bar, Bodega Opens At 21-C Museum Hotel In OKC

A new pool bar and bodega has opened at the 21-C Museum Hotel in Oklahoma City. Chefs there said the food combines tried and true favorites with a unique and fresh twist. The Bodega is open from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. The pool bar is open from 4 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bodega and Pool Bar Open at 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (July 21, 2022) – 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City, located in the West Village District, is thrilled to announce grand openings of two new concepts. Bodega opened on July 5, and Pool Bar opens July 21. Both stand as casual and complementary counterpoints to Mary Eddy's at 21c. Joining a brand-new outdoor pool, the fresh concepts aim to create an oasis in the heart of Downtown Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OBI Partnering With Boy Scouts Of America For Blood Drive

The Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America and Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) are partnering up for a fundraiser and blood drive at five of OBI’s donor centers. From Monday to Sunday, every donation made in the name of the Scouts will earn a $10 contribution from the OBI to local food banks.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OBI Hosts Boots & Badges Blood Drive At Paycom Center

It was a party for a good cause at the Paycom Center Saturday for the 5th annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive. Officers and firefighters came together with the Oklahoma Blood Institution offering free food and games for the kids. The OBI says giving blood saves lives and they make...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Carnival will return at Yukon’s Czech Day

Kolache baking already is underway as parade and craft show entries start coming in for Yukon’s Czech Day, which will see the triumphant return of a carnival this fall. The 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival will be Saturday Oct. 1 in Yukon – the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”
YUKON, OK
Giant sculpture made of trash to be installed at OK park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City will soon be home to a large art sculpture made from litter that was cleaned up by volunteers with OKC Beautiful. OKC Beautiful says the artwork will be installed in the southeast corner of Scissortail Park’s Lower Park, and will be created by artist Gabriel Friedman as a means to educate Oklahomans about the harms of single-use materials and litter, while promoting recycling.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AERO, Oklahoma Businesses, Seek Law Change Allowing Choice and Competition in Electricity Market

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma (AERO) has announced that it will advocate for reforms during the 2023 legislative session that would restructure Oklahoma’s electricity market to allow for choice and competition. If successful, the effort would end the monopoly status of Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company (OG&E), Public Service Co. of Oklahoma (PSO) and Liberty Utilities as brokers of electricity for commercial and industrial consumers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Norman Public Schools Offering Free Physicals For Students

Tomorrow, 6th through 12th grade students can get a free physical at Norman High courtesy of the Cleveland County Health Department. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon, then another session from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling (405) 366-5939. Walk-ins are also welcome.
NORMAN, OK
Headlines: Heat wave stress, marijuana container recycling & Oklahoma onion buirger

Heat wave brings stress to state AC units and emergency rooms. (Journal Record) Abortion laws spur new policy in OKC library system. (NewsOK) Oklahoma US representatives vote against protecting contraceptive access. (NewsOK) Contraceptive access in Oklahoma. (KOSU) Republican State Senate candidate posts homophobic, anti-Semitic statements. (NewsOK) Hofmeister says Ryan Walters...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Horse rescue in Bethel Acres struggles to keep animals cool, fed

BETHEL ACRES, Okla. — A horse rescue in Bethel Acres is struggling to keep their animals cool and fed. The record-breaking heat has impacted everything. Prophet is a blind rescue horse at One Day Ranch in Bethel Acres. We are all feeling the impacts of the record-breaking heat this summer, and so are Prophet and his 40 other friends.
BETHEL ACRES, OK
Oklahoma football spotlight: Freshman QB Nick Evers

With a 22-member 2022 recruiting class and 13 additional players picked up from the transfer portal, almost one-third of the Oklahoma football roster for the coming season is made up of newcomers. Periodically into the summer months, we will introduce you to these new faces. Today we introduce incoming freshman...
NORMAN, OK

