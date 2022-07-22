National Cowboy And Western Heritage Museum Hosting Cowboy-Themed Event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City will soon be home to a large art sculpture made from litter that was cleaned up by volunteers with OKC Beautiful. OKC Beautiful says the artwork will be installed in the southeast corner of Scissortail Park’s Lower Park, and will be created by artist Gabriel Friedman as a means to educate Oklahomans about the harms of single-use materials and litter, while promoting recycling.

