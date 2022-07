The Clanton City Council discussed the future of the Exit 212 property that the city jointly owns with the county at their work session on July 21. Mayor Jeff Mims said the property is being looked over by a few different engineering companies to develop a master plan for the property. Mims said the engineering companies will construct the plan and develop renderings of possible future buildings. The council will share the plans with the community to gauge how they feel about them before moving forward.

