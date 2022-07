For the entirety of Saturday, Sergeant Bluff was the center of attention in Iowa. Tens of thousands of cyclists, hundreds of support team members and dozens of vendors descended on the town of 4,901 for the 49th edition of RAGBRAI. Though the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa wouldn't "officially" begin until Sunday at dawn, crowds came motoring on in in their buses and vans to get set up and to scope out the "Day 0" Expo.

