ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FCC orders phone companies to block auto warranty robocalls

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVHBW_0gp6a5e100

( The Hill ) – The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Robocall Response Team announced on Thursday that the agency’s Enforcement Bureau has ordered phone companies to block scam robocalls promoting auto warranties.

“We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement . “Consumers are out of patience and I’m right there with them.”

The robocalls are originating from Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies and other international associates, the FCC’s Robocall Response Team said in a press release.

Salmonella cases reported in nearly a dozen states linked to small turtles, CDC says

All U.S. voice services providers must “take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic” or regularly report ways they are mitigating the traffic to the FCC, the release said.

“Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers’ compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary,” said Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal in a statement.

The robocall scam campaign is being investigated by the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and is the subject of a lawsuit by the Ohio attorney general, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Gym Rats host national tournament as AAU season winds down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the next three days, talented basketball prospects will converge in the Summit City for the GRBA National Championships. The AAU tournament is hosted by the Indy Heat Gym Rats, who are well represented in this year’s tournament. Games will be hosted at various fieldhouses, including Sport One Parkview Fieldhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Cdc#Warranties#Sumco Panama#Robocall Response Team#The Enforcement Bureau#Fcc Enforcement Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Renting is cheaper than buying a starter home in most metros, analysis finds

(NewsNation) — A new report shows that despite surging rental prices, it’s still more affordable to rent than it is to buy a starter home in most major metropolitan areas. Last month, in 38 of the 50 largest metros, it was cheaper to pay a landlord than a mortgage for a starter home, according to a recent Realtor.com analysis. That’s a big change from just a few months ago.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FCC
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy