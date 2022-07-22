ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Customers claim Walgreens pharmacists are denying them birth control pills, condoms

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voQU5_0gp6Zycu00

( The Hill ) – Users on Twitter and other social media platforms were urging their followers to #BoycottWalgreens after multiple would-be Walgreens customers claimed they were denied birth control or condoms by pharmacists who morally objected to their use.

Abigail Martin, a TikTok creator with almost 900,000 followers, said in a video uploaded on her page earlier this month that a pharmacist told her they would not refill her birth control prescription, telling her she needed to call her medical provider.

She said her doctor’s office told her that she had four refills left, and did not know why the pharmacy would not refill the prescription.

Martin said she then received two texts from Walgreens about her prescription — the first saying that it was delayed and another saying that it was out of stock.

But by this point, Martin had run out of pills, she said.

Martin again called Walgreens, and this time another pharmacist told her she could refill her prescription. This pharmacist added that this particular location had been having issues with women being refused birth control in the past two weeks.

Salmonella cases reported in nearly a dozen states linked to small turtles, CDC says

“First they want us to stop getting pregnant and having abortions, and then they don’t want to help us prevent that pregnancy,” Martin said.

Her video has more than 3.8 million views as of Thursday.

Walgreens had previously said in a 2018 tweet that the company allows pharmacists to “step away” from filing a prescription if they morally object to it, but that those same pharmacists are required to refer the prescription to another pharmacist or manager to meet a patient’s needs in a “timely manner.”

Fraser Engerman, the senior director of external relations for Walgreens, also shared a statement with The Hill, claiming that that these types of incidents are uncommon and the company works to meet the needs of its customers while respecting staff members’ beliefs.

“Instances like this are very rare and our policies are designed to ensure we meet the needs of our patients and customers while respecting the religious and moral beliefs of our team members,” Engerman said. “We require the employee to refer the transaction to another employee or manager on duty who will complete the customer’s transaction.”

Still, other Twitter users came forward with similar claims. One said on Sunday that her coworker relies on birth control pills for health issues, but Walgreens declined her refill. (In addition to preventing unwanted pregnancy, the pill can also have positive effects for health conditions like iron deficiency, infections and some endometrial and ovarian cancers, according to Planned Parenthood.)

Another Twitter user named Nate Pentz said a cashier at Walgreens told his wife, Jess, that he would not sell her condoms because of his faith. The cashier offered to bring a manager over.

Jess filed a complaint with Walgreens, saying the cashier embarrassed her in front of other customers for her personal choice.

The backlash against Walgreens, meanwhile, comes in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. More than a dozen states have moved to ban or severely restrict abortion access following the high court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Some activists and lawmakers have also expressed concerns that the overturning of Roe could open the floodgates for other landmark cases to be overturned, like Griswold v. Connecticut, which protects access to birth control.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

What happened to the man who allegedly fell into a South Carolina shredder?

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – What happened to Duncan Alexander “Alex” Burrell Gordon, the South Carolina man who allegedly fell into a shredder at a recycling plant?. Alex Burrell Gordon, 20, of Greer, is now presumed dead after microscopic pieces of skin, fat and bones found stuck in the recycling shredder’s conveyor belt were connected to his DNA. But not officially. His remains had been first identified by a blood test as “not human,” and so the shredder continued to run, destroying additional evidence, and perhaps, the family’s chance at closure.
GREER, SC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 2 airlifted, 4 injured in NC shooting

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and four others are injured following a Saturday morning shooting in Moore County, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. At 3:28 a.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a large gathering in the Pinebluff area after getting reports of...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fortune

Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy is offering steep discounts on birth control and Plan B–like drugs as people stock up after Roe is overruled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Mark Cuban’s low-cost drug company is offering an affordable solution to those looking for birth control pills or emergency contraceptives in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning the right to an abortion last week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Verge

The ‘abortion pill’ could also be birth control — and activists are trying to prove it

Imagine a totally new form of contraception. It’s a pill, but instead of taking it every day at the same time, you only take it once a week — or, potentially, even less frequently. If you’re not having regular sex, you can stop and start this pill as needed or just take it after you’ve had sex since it also works great as a “morning after” pill. It doesn’t contain the hormones estrogen or progesterone, so many of the side effects commonly associated with current birth control pills (including weight gain, mood swings, acne, and decreased libido) aren’t an issue. And if you wind up taking it long term, it thins your uterine lining, eliminating your period. More amazingly, it also has the potential to treat endometriosis and fibroids and maybe even prevent breast cancer.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Control Pills#Condoms#Cdc#Tiktok
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Walgreens
FOX8 News

Why is ‘Chucky’ stalking this Alabama neighborhood?

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Kendra Walden wasn’t sure what she’d seen. She sat in the passenger seat as her colleague drove down a hilly, residential street in Pinson, Alabama. “That looks like a real-life Chucky,” she said. Walden and her colleague thought they were hallucinating for...
PINSON, AL
Scrubs Magazine

#BoycottWalgreens Trends Online After Employee Refused to Sell Birth Control

One of the largest and most popular pharmacy chains in the country is going viral for all the wrong reasons after an employee reportedly refused to sell condoms to a customer because of their religious beliefs. The internet is now full of stories from customers that say they experienced something similar while shopping at the pharmacy outlet. Some say they were denied Plan B and birth control, while others say the company is using their personal information against them. Another customer said they received a container of baby formula after the pregnancy test they bought at the store came back positive.
BUSINESS
Verywell Health

Why Does Birth Control Require a Prescription?

The American Medical Association is asking the FDA to make birth control pills available over the counter. Studies show an over-the-counter option could increase access to birth control and decrease changes of unwanted pregnancy. FDA regulatory hurdles stand in the way of any immediate action. Out of approximately 150 birth...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FOX8 News

Body found along road in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found early Sunday morning along the road in Greenville County. Deputies responded to Worth Street near Palmetto Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a body lying in the road unresponsive. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified […]
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy