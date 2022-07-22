ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Mobile Pantry Location Change

By Admin
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There will be a location change to our Fulfill Mobile Pantry on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m....

thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

Saint Matthew’s House opens new food warehouse next week

A new 10,000-square-foot Collier County food warehouse managed by Saint Matthew’s House will begin feeding a community in need starting next week. Right now, the Saint Matthew’s House food bank serves around 6,000 families each week, and this warehouse, located at 4535 Domestic Ave., will help serve even more people struggling to make ends meet. Its new food warehouse will include a new walk-in freezer for meat and other perishable food, and fruit and vegetables will also be available, all for free. Saint Matthew’s House says the demand has been rapidly growing, so opening the warehouse to serve more families should give many families peace of mind, knowing help is out there.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Fort Myers office building sells to Sarasota investor for $10.25 million

A nearly 55,000-square-foot office building in Fort Myers has sold to a Sarasota attorney. Evan N. Berlin and his revocable trust paid $10.25 million for the Valley National Bank Plaza at 5220 Summerlin Commons Blvd. Berlin intends to completely renovate the property, though the exact plans aren’t yet in place.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

North Naples office space sells for $10 million

Southwest Florida Music Education Center Inc. purchased 41,923 square feet of office space at 2655 Northbrooke Drive in North Naples from Hodges University Inc. for $10.05 million. Clint L. Sherwood, CCIM, and David J. Stevens, CIM, of Investment Properties Corp. represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Boutique hotel coming to Cape Coral

MK Architecture was awarded the architectural and engineering services for a new boutique hotel to be located on 16th Place in Cape Coral. The hotel will be designed in coastal contemporary style and is anticipated to be under construction by the first quarter of 2023.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

SENTENCED FOR MURDER

Raymundo Estrada was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison for Second Degree Murder with a Firearm, Attempted Robbery – Discharging a Firearm, and Shooting at/Into an Occupied Vessel/Aircraft/Vehicle. The sentence carries a 20-year minimum-mandatory. On November 5, 2020, the victim drove her boyfriend, to a remote...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Nick Zotto came across a big surprise early one morning. A little puppy who was in a plastic garbage bag on a road in Hardee County. “I see this black bag in the middle of the road, I see something kind of slowly moving in it,” said Zotto. “I park my car on the side of the road, go up to the bag. I take my knife out, open up the bag and there’s a little puppy in it.”
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WHYI Y100

WATCH: Massive Alligator Roars As Florida Trappers Try To Wrangle It

A shocking video caught the moment a huge alligator unleashed a roar as Florida trappers tried to capture it. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted the footage on Facebook, which happened at a home on Oakland Hills Place in Rotonda. Deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) responded to the scene after the homeowner spotted the scaly beast underneath their Jeep.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral to relocate police training facility

Cape Coral will be relocating its police training facility, previously proposed to be at the intersection of Adalusia Boulevard and Durden Parkway. The new site is at 1020 Kismet Parkway W. The original site required major earthwork, wetland mitigation, exotics removal and an emergency generator. The new site has municipal water and is better suited for the purpose of the site, dropping the cost of the project from $15.3 million to $11.5 million.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WFLA

VIDEO: 9 boats caught in massive fire at Punta Gorda marina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire crews rushed to put out the flames at a marina in Punta Gorda Friday after witnesses reported hearing an explosion followed by heavy black smoke. “My wife Gail and I were in the house and heard an explosion — didn’t quite know it was an explosion, it was a large boom,” resident Craig Langway told WBBH.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

11-foot alligator removed from under Jeep at Rotonda West home

An alligator measuring more than 11 feet was found under a jeep late early Tuesday morning in Charlotte County. FWC workers removed the gator from a Rotonda West home in Charlotte County. An alligator measuring 11 feet, 2 inches with an attitude that didn’t like being moved. A homeowner in...
ROTONDA WEST, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Collier man arrested for keeping wild pets at his home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old Collier County man is arrested after authorities discovered he was violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by keeping exotic animals as pets. On July 22, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a call from Collier EMS and the Collier County Sheriff's...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

The 22 Best Restaurants in Naples, Florida

Located in southwest Florida on the Gulf Coast, Naples is known for its beautiful views, high-end shopping and quality dining. The pristine beaches and stunning sunsets pair with a historic downtown to make this area a joy for tourists and locals alike. The sheer number of restaurants in Naples may have you overwhelmed – maybe you're wondering which waterfront fine dining option has the best wine list, or which Italian restaurant serves pizza that will transport you to Naples' namesake city in Italy. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best restaurants in Naples.
FLORIDA STATE
