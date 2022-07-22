Mobile Pantry Location Change

A new 10,000-square-foot Collier County food warehouse managed by Saint Matthew’s House will begin feeding a community in need starting next week. Right now, the Saint Matthew’s House food bank serves around 6,000 families each week, and this warehouse, located at 4535 Domestic Ave., will help serve even more people struggling to make ends meet. Its new food warehouse will include a new walk-in freezer for meat and other perishable food, and fruit and vegetables will also be available, all for free. Saint Matthew’s House says the demand has been rapidly growing, so opening the warehouse to serve more families should give many families peace of mind, knowing help is out there.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO