1 killed, 3 hurt in high speed 2 car crash in Edgewater: CPD

By Sun-Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago
A man was killed and three other people were hurt Thursday night in a crash at an intersection in Edgewater on the North Side.

A black sedan was going “at a high rate of speed” north on Broadway about 11:50 p.m. when it struck a RAV4 going west on Hollywood Avenue, Chicago police said.

A passenger in the sedan suffered trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in fair condition, police said. A second passenger in the sedan was also taken to St. Francis for minor injuries and was in good condition, officials said.

The driver of the RAV4 was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with unknown injuries, police said. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

The driver of the sedan was placed in custody and charges were pending.

WBBM News Radio

