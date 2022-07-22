Like ‘baking a cake’: Bill Burr blasts pro-abortion arguments in viral video



Comedian B ill Burr’s joke comparing pro-abortion arguments to baking a cake is going viral.

The joke is included in the comedian’s new special, Live at Red Rocks, which was released on Netflix earlier this month.



“That would be if I was making a cake, and I poured some batter into a pan, and I put it in the oven, and then five minutes later, you came by, and you grabbed the pan, and you threw it across the floor,” Burr began. “And I went, ‘What the f***? You just ruined my birthday cake.’ And you were like, ‘That wasn’t cake, yet.’”

“‘Well, it would have been if you didn’t just do what you just did,’” Burr continued. “‘There would have been a cake in 50 minutes. Something happened to the cake, you cake-murdering son of a b****.’”

The tweeted video has garnered both praise and dissent.

One Twitter user replied, calling it “complex.”

“Such a complex topic. So many moving parts,” the tweet said . “Here’s my question. If you kill a pregnant woman, you get double murder. If she was on her way to get an abortion do you get single murder?”



Known to slam both conservatives and liberals, Burr has also advocated abortion as a way to control overpopulation, reportedly saying, “There’s 7 billion of us! By all means. Don’t bring anymore here.”

Burr filmed the comedy show in the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado last fall.