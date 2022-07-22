Kid-friendly things to do in Dallas this weekend, according to VacationRenter
DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it: it’s summertime. Kids are home away from school and that means you need to find ways to entertain them.
Luckily, Dallas is home to a plethora of things to do that are kid-friendly, like the zoo, the Perot Museum and more.
It can be a lot to keep up with, so, here are a few suggestions from VacationRenter.com. They penned a report looking at 10 fun things to do in Dallas with your children. Here is their list:
- Dallas Zoo
- Perot Museum of Nature and Science
- McKinney Avenue Trolley
- Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
- Dallas Museum of Art
- Klyde Warren Park
- Bahama Beach
- Pioneer Plaza
- Dallas World Aquarium
- Texas Horse Park
For the full report, click here.
