Dallas, TX

Kid-friendly things to do in Dallas this weekend, according to VacationRenter

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago
DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it: it’s summertime. Kids are home away from school and that means you need to find ways to entertain them.

Luckily, Dallas is home to a plethora of things to do that are kid-friendly, like the zoo, the Perot Museum and more.

It can be a lot to keep up with, so, here are a few suggestions from VacationRenter.com. They penned a report looking at 10 fun things to do in Dallas with your children. Here is their list:

  • Dallas Zoo
  • Perot Museum of Nature and Science
  • McKinney Avenue Trolley
  • Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
  • Dallas Museum of Art
  • Klyde Warren Park
  • Bahama Beach
  • Pioneer Plaza
  • Dallas World Aquarium
  • Texas Horse Park

For the full report, click here.

Top wine and cheese bars in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone and their mom are doing charcuterie boards filled with cheeses these days and pairing them with wine and for good reason, it’s insanely delicious and gives you a feel for the fancy side of dining/life. What better day to talk about some good ole...
DALLAS, TX
Yelp says this is the best place to get cheesecake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “The [cheese]cake is a lie.” Yes, we know that’s not how the saying goes, but any chance I can make a Portal reference, I will. It’s no fib to say that cheesecake is a great dessert. Texture, flavor, and versatility; cheesecake has it all. In honor of this food, Yelp has released a report, looking at which places serve the best cheesecake in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The very best drive-thrus to stop at in and around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves the convenience that a drive-thru restaurant provides, sometimes convenience means not best quality however, quality is always in the eyes or the taste buds of the beholder. Summertime is in full swing at this point in North Texas and crazy enough July is about...
DALLAS, TX
