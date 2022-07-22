ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan Police: Toddler found crawling near a road while father slept

By Seth Feiner
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested after police say his toddler was found next to a road while he slept.

On Wednesday, a driver traveling in the 2100 block of Webb Road saw a toddler crawling on the edge of the roadway.

The driver then called 911 and held the child until police arrived. Dothan police say they found the toddler’s father, Raymond Smith, asleep in a back bedroom of a home that had the front door left open. In the bedroom with Smith, were various controlled narcotics that he did not have a prescription for, DPD says.

Smith, 19, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with one count of reckless endangerment, one count of chemical endangerment, and three counts of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

