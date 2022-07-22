ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, SD

Man charged with Agate Bed fire in Custer County

By NewsCenter1 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO GAP NATIONAL GRASSLAND, S.D. – On March 6, 2021, the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands in Custer County suffered...

Motorcyclist rear-ended by pickup on I-90 dies

SUMMERSET, S.D. – A Katy, Texas man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash earlier this month on Interstate 90 in Summerset, South Dakota. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 66 year-old Gary Holcombe was on a motorcycle that was westbound on I-90 when it slowed down to avoid a large box that had fallen from a pickup. The motorcycle was rear-ended by another pickup that was pulling a utility trailer.
SUMMERSET, SD
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City boys located safe

UPDATE (4:03 p.m.): Jakobe Snowfly and Julian Baker have both been located safe according to the Rapid City Police Department. RAPID CITY, S.D. — Two Rapid City boys are missing and the Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate them. 11-year-old Jakobe Snowfly and...
RAPID CITY, SD
Spearfish man sentenced in chainsaw assault case

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man who wielded a running chainsaw, attempting to break into a residence was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Shane David Stearns, 32, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Jan. 19 and originally charged...
SPEARFISH, SD
Custer County, SD
UPDATE: Missing kids located

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department Tweeted just after 5 p.m. Saturday that both Jackobe Snowfly and Julian Baker have been safely located. Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating two missing children. According to the Rapid City Police...
RAPID CITY, SD
Three arrested after “chaotic” chase across Box Elder, Rapid City

BOX ELDER, S.D. — Box Elder Police were taken on a wild ride Friday morning while attempting to apprehend a suspect thought to be driving a stolen vehicle. After receiving a call about a possible stolen vehicle, Box Elder Police initiated a traffic stop on a late 90’s model Ford pickup around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Cottonwood Drive and Line Road. The driver refused to stop, and instead drove through fields, pastures, and fences onto Radar Hill Road before entering the Prairie View subdivision.
BOX ELDER, SD
Rapid City man pleads guilty to 1st degree manslaughter

A Rapid City man pleads guilty Friday in the death of 48-year old Harry Black Bear back in June of 2020 at an apartment off Mount Rushmore Road. Originally charged with second degree murder, 31-year old Lawrence Mexican pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in Seventh Circuit Court Friday morning. Mexican’s attorney told the court that Mexican got into a confrontation with Black Bear and Black Bear got knocked down. When he tried to get up, he says Mexican kicked him in the head twice. Police say Mexican was arrested the next day when he was found sleeping by the Civic Center with blood on his shoes and socks. Mexican faces up to life in prison, but as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agree to ask for no more than 30 years behind bars. He’s set to be sentenced August 24th.
RAPID CITY, SD
Crash on W. Main St. leaves two in hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An accident occurred Thursday at the intersection of West Main and Mountain View Road, sending two to the hospital. According to the Rapid City Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on West Main, and was turning left on Mountain View when it was struck by another vehicle westbound on Main Street.
RAPID CITY, SD
Spearfish woman pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A woman who allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend’s head and racked the slide during a domestic altercation between the two pleaded not guilty to the charges against her before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 12. Ashton Renae...
SPEARFISH, SD
UPDATE: Missing 51-year-old woman located safe

UPDATE (8:10 a.m.): Althea Olson has been located safe according to the Rapid City Police Department. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 51-year-old Althea Olson. She was last seen in the 300 block of E. Fairmont Blvd....
RAPID CITY, SD
RCPD seeking help identifying vehicle burglary suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man associated with several vehicle burglaries involving multiple suspects. The vehicle burglaries took place at addresses along Sheridan Lake Road Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. If anyone has any information...
RAPID CITY, SD
Prison time for man convicted of 6th DUI

DEADWOOD — Three years in prison for a local man who skidded to a stop at a Spearfish stop light and was later convicted of his sixth DUI, the sentencing by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse held July 5. Clark Llewellyn Towery, 55,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
Man Takes Axe to Vehicles at Sioux Falls Car Dealership

On Tuesday night (July 19), a Rapid City man went all Paul Bunyan on 18 different vehicles at the Graham Automotive dealership on 41st street, a few blocks west of Minnesota Avenue. If it wasn't challenging enough to find cars to buy since the pandemic, especially new vehicles, the last...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Large fires causing evacuations on Pine Ridge Reservation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews on the Pine Ridge Reservation are evacuating people near two large wildfires. The fires are burning just west of Oglala, South Dakota. Authorities say the flames are moving very fast. No word yet on how much the fires have burned so far.
OGLALA, SD
Uncontained wildfire west of Oglala has burned 11 square miles

OGLALA, S.D. (AP) — Officials say a wildfire that started earlier this week west of Oglala has burned about 11 square miles and is 40% contained. The fire began near Prairie Winds Casino on Tuesday evening and moved southeast. Oglala Sioux president Kevin Killer says local groups from the...
OGLALA, SD

