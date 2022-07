Another hot and humid day across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures currently sitting in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits in some locations. The good news is that a few isolated to scattered showers and storms have developed this afternoon, which is helping to bring some relief from the heat. However, most locations are still quite dry, so please continue to stay hydrated, especially if you have any outdoor plans today. We should see this activity tapering off by sunset with clearing skies into the evening hours. Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy as we dip back into the low and mid 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO