The CEOs of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City (Iowa) and Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, Ala., have exited their roles. Lorenzo Suter abruptly left his role as CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City, The Sioux City Journal reported July 21. The reason for Mr. Suter's departure was not provided, according to the report. He had led the hospital since July 2021.

EUFAULA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO