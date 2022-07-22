Eastover woman missing for two days found in other SC county, Richland sheriff says

Kiziah Goodwin from Eastover, South Carolina was last seen leaving her home on July 19. Her vehicle was found in St. Matthews, South Carolina yesterday evening. Richland County Sheriff's Department

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Kiziah Goodwin, of Eastover, has been found in Calhoun County after she was last seen leaving her home on July 19.

Her vehicle — a 2017 Honda Accord with has damage on the front right side — was found in St. Matthews Thursday night.

WIS News 10 reported Friday that she was found in Calhoun County.

“She’s in the best shape you can expect someone who stayed out in woods all night long,” Richland Sheriff Leon Lott said in a Friday press conference.

He described Goodwin as “an elderly person with some dementia,” who “probably shouldn’t have been driving a car.”

Her discovery was a “happy ending,” he said.

Makiya Seminera contributed to the reporting in this story.