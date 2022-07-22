ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastover, SC

Eastover woman missing for two days found in other SC county, Richland sheriff says

By Stephen Pastis
The State
The State
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUnrG_0gp6Wz2u00
Kiziah Goodwin from Eastover, South Carolina was last seen leaving her home on July 19. Her vehicle was found in St. Matthews, South Carolina yesterday evening. Richland County Sheriff's Department

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Kiziah Goodwin, of Eastover, has been found in Calhoun County after she was last seen leaving her home on July 19.

Her vehicle — a 2017 Honda Accord with has damage on the front right side — was found in St. Matthews Thursday night.

WIS News 10 reported Friday that she was found in Calhoun County.

“She’s in the best shape you can expect someone who stayed out in woods all night long,” Richland Sheriff Leon Lott said in a Friday press conference.

He described Goodwin as “an elderly person with some dementia,” who “probably shouldn’t have been driving a car.”

Her discovery was a “happy ending,” he said.

Makiya Seminera contributed to the reporting in this story.

Comments / 4

naughty girl
5d ago

I'm glad she was found safe. Her family can be at peace now. They better keep a closer eye on her and hide them keys. A happy ending.🙌🙌🙌

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

One person found dead in a Lexington County business

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies are conducting an investigation into the death of a person at Shull Landscaping on Ermine Road. Detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. Officials say the body was found inside the business. Currently, deputies say it is an isolated...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths of 2 people at West Columbia-area home under investigation

COLUMBIA — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two people at a West Columbia-area home. Crime scene investigators are collecting potential evidence and detectives are questioning neighbors as well as other people who may have information related to the case. The two people, who...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One man dead, one woman injured at business in Lexington, deputies investigate

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead and another was shot at a business according to Lexington County Sheriff Department. The business, in the 400 block of Ermine Road in West Columbia, was the location of a person found dead. The original Tweet from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department at first said two people. An unidentified 34-year-old woman was found injured by a gunshot and transported to a local hospital.
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
Calhoun County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Eastover, SC
Eastover, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
Calhoun County, SC
coladaily.com

Two people arrested in connection to deadly fire at Columbia home

The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) arrested two individuals in connection to a fire Sunday morning that left one man dead. According to RCSD, Jennifer Clifton and Leroy Chambers were arrested and charged with 1st-degree arson. They were both booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Columbia-Richland Fire Department...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Matthews#Wis News 10#Richland Sheriff
abccolumbia.com

RCSD arrests suspects in connection with arson

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged two people with arson. According to officials, Jennifer Clifton (DOB: 8/11/84) and Leroy Chambers (12/8/63) are each charged with 1st degree arson in connection with a fire. Both have been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Operation Southern Slowdown nets over 1,000 citations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Operation Southern Slowdown showed the results of their traffic enforcement Tuesday. The program ran from July 19th through July 23rd this year. The results of the multi state speeding crackdown were:. 1276 citations. 680 speeding citations. 9 DUI arrests. 141 restraint citations. 188 collision investigations. Notice...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
WMBF

Deputies investigating Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are working to find out what led to a shooting in Darlington County on Sunday. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Hunt Drive in Hartsville. An investigation is ongoing and details are limited. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Coroner identifies victim in early morning fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner is releasing the name of the victim of an early morning fire in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as Willie L. Kelly, 67, of Columbia, SC. According to Columbia Fire, firefighters responded to Sands Street around 4:30am Sunday, where...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Deadly Columbia house fire ruled arson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia house fire that claimed the life of Willie L. Kelly has been ruled arson, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Officials say the Richland Fire Marshal's Office has determined that Sunday morning's fire on Sands Street was intentionally set. Investigators determined that the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg father arrested in slaying of 14-year-old son

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing his 14-year-old son and wounding his wife, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 46-year-old Andre Greene has been charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Driver causes three-car collision after getting eyes dilated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A driver who had just left an optometrist appointment caused a three-car crash, according to the Lexington Police Department. Police say the collision had an outbound lane of West Main Street at Columbia Avenue closed. The at-fault driver, whose eyes were dilated, rear-ended a car...
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg County car accident leads to fatality

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver is dead after an accident off of South Carolina Highway 6 and Resort Street, just outside of Santee, South Carolina. On Sunday, July 24th at 4:16 p.m. a person drove off of the left side of the roadway heading west and overturned their vehicle.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
468
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy